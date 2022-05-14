The University of Kansas has moved its general commencement time to 2:30 p.m. after severe weather concerns were raised by forecasts.
The commencement, originally scheduled for 10 a.m., is when graduates traditionally walk “down the hill” and through the bell tower to Memorial Stadium.
KU’s Twitter page announced that graduates could gather on Memorial Drive beforehand as long as there was no dangerous weather at the time.
https://twitter.com/UnivOfKansas/status/1525619901464977409?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Graduates and their families should keep an eye on KU’s social media for further updates.