Author and activist Alice Wong sees her book, "Disability Visibility," as a stepping stone for people to get into disability culture.
Wong’s anthology of writings and speeches from people with disabilities is this year’s Common Book at the University of Kansas and is used in classrooms across campus to share disability culture with students.
In a recent email, Wong said college campuses are a prime space for young people to become politically aware and active.
“Like many college students, I became politicized around that time and started to organize and work as an activist, starting with campus policies and my local community,” Wong said.
"Disability Visibility" can be a tool to help people understand how ableism, the discrimination of people with disabilities, is baked into every institution, Wong said. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this discrimination, she added.
“Many universities have policies regarding COVID that put disabled, chronically ill and immunocompromised students, staff and faculty at risk,” Wong said. “Recognizing our mutuality, the humanity inherent in all people, and the pervasive marginalization of disabled people is the first step in working toward a more inclusive, diverse and equitable world.”
Conversations sparked around "Disability Visibility" on campus may lead to further realizations among students about systemic injustices. Many professors at the University have structured portions of their curriculum around the book, and the class UNIV 101 focuses a lot of instruction time on the Common Book and Common Work of Art.
How art relates to the Common Book
This year’s Common Work of Art — untitled (sounding sculpture) by Harry Bertoia — is a sound sculpture made up of thin brass rods that when touched, creates a noise that resonates. This work correlates with this year’s Common Book as it engages the senses in multiple ways and is accessible to different groups of people, like those with blindness.
As long as the University has had a Common Book, there has been a Common Work of Art to accompany it, said Kate Meyer, curator at the Spencer Art Museum.
Meyer said she sees classes interact with the artwork and have conversations about art and accessibility. She wrote up the proposal for this work to be chosen, wanting accessibility to be the focus.
“We needed to be more creative in what the Common Work of Art is supposed to be because it needs to be accessible, especially when one of the themes of the book is accessibility,” Meyer said.
The sound sculpture will be available for viewing through May 14, 2023, at the museum’s Jack and Lavon Brosseau Center for Learning.
KU aims to engage students
Other ways students and faculty interact with the Common Book include conversations that occur throughout the year.
Sarah Goodwin Thiel, a faculty and community engagement librarian, said it’s moving to see a response from across campus about the book.
“When the book was selected, and we read it into the library, it was so exciting to read these different essays and get these perspectives from different people. It's really a pretty powerful thing,” Thiel said.
The process to select the Common Book begins ahead of the next academic year, and the decision is made from nominations considered by a steering committee. Assistant librarian Jill Becker is on this committee and read the book last spring.
“It really opened my eyes up to the spectrum of disability,” Becker said. “We need to talk about these things and learn about the experiences of all of our students and faculty and staff so that we can work better together all the time.”
Events like the one on Nov. 30 help facilitate discussions around the book, and Becker said these discussions are especially important with the themes from "Disability Visibility."
“A lot of the ones I'm involved with are related to experiences in the classroom and teaching and making your teaching materials more accessible,” Becker said. “And it just sort of clicks for instructors that when you make things more accessible, it helps everyone in your class.”
The writings in "Disability Visibility" are expansive and cover topics ranging from climate change, mass incarceration and sexual violence. This is intentional, as every issue is a disability issue as well, according to Wong. This book opens the doors for non-disabled people to see the “joy, beauty and creativity of disabled people,” Wong said.
The lives of people with disabilities are more than common tropes and stereotypes, and Wong said the idea that disability is a tragedy reflects a society centered on white supremacy, ableism and capitalism.
Wong plans ahead with Disability Visibility Project
Her mission of sharing stories of disability will continue into the next year. Wong said 2022 has been full of highs and lows. Her memoir Year of the Tiger came out, but she also spent four weeks in the ICU and can no longer eat or speak following several medical crises.
“The future of the [Disability Visibility Project] will be one where I continue to publish essays by disabled people on my website and collaborate in other projects such as my recent favorite, The Society of Disabled Oracles,” Wong said.
She added that her next anthology, "Disability Intimacy," is an exciting project to work on, and she hopes it will be of interest on college campuses.
Wong will virtually visit KU on Feb. 22 and 23 to engage in conversations with students.
“Disabled people are so much more than how society values us, and non-disabled people need to unlearn and take action if they claim to be a ‘good ally’ or supporter of social justice,” Wong said. “I also hope non-disabled folks enjoy this book and recognize the interconnections we all share.”