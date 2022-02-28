Since 1970, February has been a month to celebrate, honor, and commemorate Black history in America and the people responsible. However, for many Black students and faculty at the University of Kansas, Black history and identity are something to celebrate year-round.
For Rinne-Julie Früster, the assistant director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs, Black history should be normalized throughout the year, such as recognizing Blackness during Pride in June and Black queer history in October.
“In a perfect world, Black History Month wouldn't have to exist. I think it's important to celebrate and center black voices, but not just during the month of February,” Rinne-Julie Früster said.
While celebrating Black History Month is about remembering the resilience of Black individuals throughout history, it’s also a time to recognize the struggles of racism and discrimination Black people face daily.
For University Student Body President Niya McAdoo, being Black threatens their identities in society as minorities.
“It’s difficult being Black and knowing that there’s whole communities of people who don’t believe that you should be alive or that you’re not a human being that’s deserving of rights. There’s whole systems that are actively against you and have been set up to continue to be against you,” McAdoo said. "You have to be cognizant of different things, the way you speak, dress, the way you dress, the way you walk, it’s everything.”
Despite the struggles Black people face daily, what Früster admires most about the Black community is the resilience in face of adversities and microaggressions.
“I think the beauty I love of Black people is we always manage to find joy, we always manage to find some way to laugh or celebrate,” Früster said. “Whether it's dealing with years and years of generational oppression and dehumanization and genocide, or the one white woman in the meeting who keeps messing up your name or mixing you up with the other Black person in the room, we always find a way to laugh.”
Black Student Union Student Senator Geoffry Brown says the month is about celebrating Black excellence and focusing on Black leaders in several occupational fields.
“Black History Month is about Black excellence, whether that be the parents we call role models that prepared us for a world on an unequal playing field,” Brown said. “It can also be those that are creating new industries, going outside the norm, and breaking barriers, because that is what we're here to do...Black men and women are changing the narrative on what their field of profession is for the better.”
OMA Graduate Assistant Kyia McDonald focuses on Black history, the future for Black individuals, and the advancement of those individuals.
“Black History Month for me, right now, is to celebrate the history Black people have in the U.S., but to also celebrate the future that we have,” McDonald said. “As I get older, I hear more about Black businesses and Black doctors than I did when I was a kid and I think that’s something to celebrate."