KU community tells of their experiences of Hoch Auditorium burning 30 years later

Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the burning of Hoch Auditorium, a multipurpose arena at the University of Kansas, caused by a lightning strike. The strike destroyed everything in the building, but the exterior and the lobby area.
Hoch Auditorium was made the designated home of basketball and other large event gatherings at the university in 1927 after enrollment number's exceeded the space in Robinson Gymnasium. However, the structure full of exposed wooden arches and support beams sparked a lot of talk about the safety and longevity of the building, according to a KU History entry.
"The ceiling is highly flammable and the curtains are flammable,” Executive Vice Chancellor Del Shankel told the Kansan prior to the fire. "A fire could go through that whole roof in a hurry if one ever got started."
Smoke from the fire became visible on Saturday afternoon, June 15, 1991, and according to the Kansas Alumni magazine, it began around 3:20 p.m.. Current Director of Facilities, Planning and Development and the University Architect at KU, Mark Reiske, said he was in his office the day of the fire. At the time, he was an architectural designer for KU. He saw smoke rising from the building and could hear fire trucks heading in the direction of the fire.
“It melted a good portion of the steel trusses, and it got hot enough that all of the lead weights from the old stage curtains melted down and around stuff in the old sub-basement,” Reiske said. “That molten lead got hot enough that it went right through the floor.”
Surrounding fire departments came to assist in fighting the flames once the fire proved too large for the Lawrence Fire Department’s trucks to handle on their own.
Bill Tuttle, former KU History, American Studies, and African-American Studies professor who retired in 2008, said he was driving in West Lawrence on the day of the fire when he saw smoke coming from a building.
“It was very, very heavy smoke and a big fire,” Tuttle said. “I could tell that from my car.”
Tuttle said that when he first came to Lawrence in 1967, Hoch Auditorium was a concert hall where the symphony, rock and roll musicians and jazz singers performed.
“[The fire] was very shocking, and I was surprised that they were able to save as much of it as they did,” Tuttle said. “Hoch Auditorium had a balcony and a ground floor so it was a big, big room.”
After the fire, three walls of the building were fundamentally standing, and some other walls survived the fire, but eventually collapsed, Reiske said. Hoch Auditorium's north wall, as well as parts of the lobby, are the parts of the original building that exist today.
When Reiske went into the building for the first time after the incident, he found abandoned fire hoses adorning the floors. Fire departments had tried to go into Hoch’s north lobby to fight the fire, but it was too far out of control at that point, so hoses were left behind, he said.
Tuttle said the story was the hot topic across town in the newspapers the next day.
“It was the biggest fire,” Tuttle said. “Well, I moved to Lawrence 53 years ago, and this is the biggest fire that I can recall.”
Not only was the fire large, but fighting it was dangerous due to the steel used to construct the building.
“There was nothing between the roof and the auditorium, so you had this space, I bet it was a 30-foot ceiling at least, so if those steel trusses gave way, no one was going to survive those trusses falling,” Reiske said. “There was nothing safe for a firefighter in that area.”
By current fire codes, depending on the size of the space, a sprinkler system would be required in a building the size of Hoch Auditorium, he said.
“That gap was basically an attic, and today, it would have to be sprinkled and the auditorium too,” Reiske said. “Sprinklers would have made that fire today not spread.”
Fire codes and building materials have advanced, construction techniques have changed and fire ratings have evolved to change the way buildings are constructed. A fire like this is much less likely to happen today, Reiske said.
“Current fire codes and building codes wouldn’t allow you to do what Hoch was originally,” Reiske said.
Once Hoch Auditorium was set to be reconstructed, the finishing of the building was delayed, as architects predicted. Reiske said the nature of how the building burned and where materials ended up after the fire played a large part in the difficult cleanup.
“On a normal project, you can say, ‘oh look, there’s pipes with asbestos insulation on them, go and abate them,’” Reiske said, referencing the process of removing the insulation. “In a Hoch Auditorium, that pipe might be laying two floors below where it was, and the isolation might have been compromised when it fell.”
The inside of Hoch Auditorium was reconstructed and unveiled years later as Budig Hall in 1997, now housing three large lecture halls and a computer lab. The limestone exterior that survived the fire 30 years ago continues to support the building all these years later.
Stef Manchen contributed to this report.