The University of Kansas confirmed 89 positive cases of the coronavirus from their initial mandatory testing results, Chancellor Douglas Girod said Thursday in a message to campus.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 87 students and two faculty and staff members tested positive out of over 7,000 test results received, for a positive rate of 1.25%.
“When we decided to move forward with broad entry testing of our community, we knew that inevitably we would receive some positive results,” Girod said in the message. “This positivity rate is in line with what we’ve expected and prepared for as we began this process in consultation with our Pandemic Medical Advisory Team.”
Of the 7,088 test results received, over 5,000 were students and roughly 2,000 were faculty and staff members.
Most of the students who tested positive are involved in Greek life, Girod said. 70% of students who tested positive come from sororities and fraternities, the Lawrence Journal-World reported Wednesday night.
Currently, no students who tested positive are isolating within Student Housing.
“We expect that will likely change as new students continue to move in, and we are prepared to offer spaces for those students who need to self-isolate,” Girod said.
Many students living on-campus went through a phased move-in process Aug. 7-15. Residents brought their belongings to campus, but were not allowed to stay in their rooms.
Students living on campus were given their mandatory COVID-19 test during the staging process, and those who tested positive can isolate at home before returning to campus, Girod said. Residents can return to campus for the fall semester after 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Those who test positive will receive instructions from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Watkins Health Services to self-isolate, Girod said.
Professors will not be notified if a student in their class tests positive, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said last week. Students who test positive will have to notify professors themselves.
Contact tracing will be conducted by the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department, but because of a law passed by the Kansas Legislature in June, participation will be voluntary.
Mandatory testing began Aug. 14 and will continue through Aug. 23. Individuals must make an appointment online at protect.ku.edu to receive their test.
Students must wear masks at all times when on campus and refrain from having large gatherings, leadership told students Wednesday in an email. Those who don’t comply face consequences — including, possibly, suspension.
“If we are to open successfully and avoid moving more fully online as other universities across the country have done in recent days, all of us – students, faculty, and staff alike – will have to be the very best versions of ourselves,” Girod said.
The next round of test results will be released Tuesday, Aug. 25, Girod said.
Classes at KU start Aug. 24. Douglas County has at least 844 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.