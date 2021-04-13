Blue phone systems on college campuses across the nation are starting to be removed as some universities are rendering them obsolete in the age of mobile phones.
However, the University of Kansas still believes in the importance of the system and plans to continue maintaining them for the foreseeable future.
“Like most things, when you set safety protocols, they are going to stay in place,” said James Druen, deputy chief of the KU Public Safety Office. “[The blue phones] have continued to be out there to be used.”
Druen acknowledged a decrease in blue phone usage but said there are some positives that mobile phones do not present. If one’s phone were to die in an emergency, Druen said the blue phones are readily available for them.
When someone is in an emergency and needs to keep moving, Druen also said the blue phones can allow them to keep pressing the help button at consecutive phones, allowing KU Public Safety to track one’s movement.
“If something happens and you need to call the police [but you don’t have your phone], those phones are still there,” Druen said. “They still serve a purpose.”
There are 72 regularly maintained blue phones across the University of Kansas, according to the KU Public Safety Office website. Despite blue phones being available for use throughout much of campus, students have mixed opinions regarding their effectiveness.
Angela Davis, a sophomore from Emporia, finds the blue phone system to be a reliable resource, especially in the event of her phone dying.
“The blue phone system makes me feel much safer on campus,” Davis said. “I like that they are always available in case someone is in need of help.”
Even with increased usage of mobile phones, Davis does not believe the blue phones will become obsolete, either. However, Shelbi Taussig, a sophomore from Highland Park, IL, does not regard the blue phones as an effective resource.
While Taussig said the blue phones make her feel safer while on campus, she does not recall any incidents she has experienced while on campus in which she needed to use the blue phones or considered using them.
“In most circumstances, I would never look around for a blue light phone when I have my phone on me, which is just about always,” Taussig said. “The only time where I could see myself using a blue phone when I feel unsafe is if it is in eyesight and very close proximity to me.”
Mixed opinions regarding blue phones are not unique to students, with university systems varying as well. Other universities within the region have maintained their blue phone systems, including UMKC, Missouri State, and Kansas State University. Universities across the region, such as Temple University in Philadelphia, have even upgraded its blue phone system within the past five years.
On the other hand, the University of Wisconsin, to name one university, has started questioning the effectiveness of blue phone systems.
As universities throughout the country consider the future of blue phone systems on campus, Druen indicated KU will be among those who keep the system. As that remains the case, students and other members of the KU community are reminded by the Public Safety Office of the blue phone system’s features to keep people safe.