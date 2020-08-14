After months of protesting the death of George Floyd nationwide and a resounding call to defund or abolish police systems in the United States, the University of Kansas created a task force to review the KU Public Safety Office’s policies and procedures.
The Task Force on Community-Response Public Safety, which consists of 25 students, faculty and staff, will examine national practices and proposals for change and submit recommendations to Chancellor Douglas Girod. It is led by KU distinguished professor Charles Epp.
Recommendations will include potential improvements to ensure “respectful, transparent and community-responsive public safety services,” Girod said in a message to students.
“The University of Kansas has benefited immensely over the years from having its own on-campus public safety office, and will continue to do so,” Girod said in the message. “We look forward to being part of the much-needed national movement to reexamine policing and public safety to ensure that our practices are sound, equitable and just.”
Community leaders, including Lawrence Mayor Jennifer Ananda and City Manager Craig Owens, will participate in discussions throughout the fall semester. The task force is set to finalize its recommendations by November, and will submit all recommendations to Ananda and Owens.
In response to a vigil Girod held in June in remembrance of Black lives lost at the hands of police, a campus group called Abolition KU started a petition to abolish KU PSO altogether.
“While [the vigil was] a nice sentiment, in the past two months alone, police have murdered George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and countless other unarmed Black people in cold blood,” the petition description read. “The time has passed for hollow administrative posturing.”
Abolition KU submitted four demands to the KU:
- Dismantle the KU Public Safety Office and prohibit any funding toward the policing division.
- Disarm any security personnel on campus.
- Prohibit information sharing and ban physical access to campus from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
- Prohibit the Lawrence Police Department and any other local or federal police forces from entering any on-campus housing or dining facility without a reasonable emergency.
The petition cited a history of mishandling sexual assault cases, racially profiling students and cultivating an unsafe environment for students of color. Abolition KU provided 20 anonymous student testimonies of poor experiences with KU PSO, including an incident in which two students in Douthart Scholarship hall received racist, threatening notes. The testimony said KU PSO did not take the incident seriously, and the students were told to “just throw the notes away.”
Over 870 people have signed the petition as of Friday morning.