Friday, April 14
KU Fires - Band Practice Field
- Details: None
- Incident number: U23-05065
- Time called in: 2:15 a.m.
- Status: Unknown
KU Miscellaneous (Info) - Stouffer Apartments North
- Details: None
- Incident number: U23-05067
- Time called in: 3:44 a.m.
- Status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency - Engineering Complex
- Details: None
- Incident number: U23-05086
- Time called in: 3:12 p.m.
- Status: Unknown
Saturday, April 15
KU Medical Emergency - Oswald Hall
- Details: None
- Incident number: U23-05143
- Time called in: 9:34 p.m.
- Status: Unknown
Sunday, April 16
No crimes reported for this date.
Monday, April 17
KU Medical Emergency - Wescoe Hall
- Details: None
- Incident number: U23-05220
- Time called in: 3:15 p.m.
- Status: Unknown
Disorderly Conduct - Ambler Student Recreation Center
- Details: The subject was trying to fight people. The case was closed by arrest.
- Incident number: U23-05228
- Time called in: 8:18 p.m.
- Status: Closed
Tuesday, April 18
KU Miscellaneous (info) - Nunemaker Hall
- Details: None
- Incident number: U23-05262
- Time called in: 2:32 p.m.
- Status: Unknown
Wednesday, April 19
KU Medical Emergency - Strong Hall
- Details: None
- Incident number: U23-05316
- Time called in: 9:53 a.m.
- Status: Unknown
Thursday, April 20
Vehicle Accident - 1246 Joseph R. Pearson Hall
- Details: Unknown vehicle struck another vehicle and left the scene. The damage amount was $500.00.
- Incident number: U23-05371
- Time called in: 5:11 p.m.
- Status: Unknown
Friday, April 21
No crimes reported for this date.