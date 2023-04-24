crime blotter graphic

Crime blotter graphic for the University Daily Kansan crime report

 Graphic by Madalynn Abele/UDK

Friday, April 14

KU Fires - Band Practice Field

  • Details: None
  • Incident number: U23-05065
  • Time called in: 2:15 a.m.
  • Status: Unknown

KU Miscellaneous (Info) - Stouffer Apartments North

  • Details: None
  • Incident number: U23-05067
  • Time called in: 3:44 a.m.
  • Status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency - Engineering Complex

  • Details: None
  • Incident number: U23-05086
  • Time called in: 3:12 p.m.
  • Status: Unknown

Saturday, April 15

KU Medical Emergency - Oswald Hall

  • Details: None
  • Incident number: U23-05143
  • Time called in: 9:34 p.m.
  • Status: Unknown

Sunday, April 16

No crimes reported for this date.

Monday, April 17

KU Medical Emergency - Wescoe Hall

  • Details: None
  • Incident number: U23-05220
  • Time called in: 3:15 p.m.
  • Status: Unknown

Disorderly Conduct - Ambler Student Recreation Center

  • Details: The subject was trying to fight people. The case was closed by arrest.
  • Incident number: U23-05228
  • Time called in: 8:18 p.m.
  • Status: Closed

Tuesday, April 18

KU Miscellaneous (info) - Nunemaker Hall

  • Details: None
  • Incident number: U23-05262
  • Time called in: 2:32 p.m.
  • Status: Unknown

Wednesday, April 19

KU Medical Emergency - Strong Hall

  • Details: None
  • Incident number: U23-05316
  • Time called in: 9:53 a.m.
  • Status: Unknown

Thursday, April 20

Vehicle Accident - 1246 Joseph R. Pearson Hall

  • Details: Unknown vehicle struck another vehicle and left the scene. The damage amount was $500.00.
  • Incident number: U23-05371
  • Time called in: 5:11 p.m.
  • Status: Unknown

Friday, April 21

No crimes reported for this date.