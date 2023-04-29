Friday, April 21
Criminal Damage to Property - Ellsworth Residence Hall
Details: Unknown subject damaged an exit sign
Incident number: U23-05423
Damaged amount: $100
Time called in: 8:16 p.m.
Status: Open
Saturday, April 22
KU Miscellaneous - Jayhawker Towers
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05437
Time called in: 1:21 a.m.
Status: Unknown
KU Miscellaneous - Corbin Residence Hall
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05444
Time called in: 3:13 a.m.
Status: Unknown
KU Fires - Grace Pearson Scholarship Hall
Details: Grease fire that extinguished prior to arrival.
Incident number: U23-05540
Time called in: 3:45 p.m.
Status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency - Templin Residence Hall
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05480
Time called in: 11:06 p.m.
Status: Unknown
Sunday, April 23
Duty of Driver to Report Accident - Lot 104
Details: Leaving the scene. Someone hit a parked car and left the scene.
Incident number: U23-05501
Time called in: 4:21 p.m.
Status: Open
Monday, April 24
Theft: Misdemeanor - Malott Hall
Details: Unknown suspect stole wallets, cash and miscellaneous cards
Incident number: U23-05540
Theft amount: $300
Time called in: 5:06 p.m.
Status: Ongoing
Duty of Driver to Report Accident - Mississippi Parking Garage
Details: Someone struck a parked vehicle with their vehicle and left the scene without reporting the crash.
Incident number: U23-05541
Time called in: 5:41 p.m.
Status: Unknown
KU Miscellaneous - Stouffer Apartments
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05548
Time called in: 9:53 p.m.
Status: Unknown
Tuesday, April 25
KU Medical Emergency - Jayhawker Towers
Details: None
Incident number: U223-05559
Time called in: 1:35 a.m.
Status: Unknown
Theft of Property of Services - Marvin Hall
Details: Unknown suspect cut cable lock and stole bicycle
Incident number: U23-05570
Theft amount: $2,500
Damaged amount: $30
Time called in: 7:31 a.m.
Status: Ongoing
Duty of Driver to Report Accident - Central District Parking Garage
Details: Someone struck an unattended parked vehicle with their vehicle and left the scene without reporting.
Incident number: U23-05584
Time called in: 5:19 p.m.
Status: Unknown
Wednesday, April 26
KU Miscellaneous - Fraser Hall
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05618
Time called in: 9:12 a.m.
Status: Unknown
KU Miscellaneous - Lot 116
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05622
Time called in: 11:48 a.m.
Status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency - Wescoe Hall
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05624
Time called in: 12:28 p.m.
Status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency - Lindley Hall
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05625
Time called in: 2:27 p.m.
Status: Unknown
Thursday, April 27
KU Miscellaneous - Malott Hall
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05650
Time called in: 1:16 p.m.
Status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency - Stouffer Apartments
Details: None
Incident number: U23-05673
Time called in: 11:11 p.m.
Status: Unknown
Information provided by KU Public Safety Office. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.