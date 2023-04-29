crime blotter graphic

Crime blotter graphic for the University Daily Kansan crime report

 Graphic by Madalynn Abele/UDK

Friday, April 21

Criminal Damage to Property - Ellsworth Residence Hall

  • Details: Unknown subject damaged an exit sign

  • Incident number: U23-05423

  • Damaged amount: $100

  • Time called in: 8:16 p.m.

  • Status: Open

Saturday, April 22

KU Miscellaneous - Jayhawker Towers

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05437

  • Time called in: 1:21 a.m.

  • Status: Unknown

KU Miscellaneous - Corbin Residence Hall

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05444

  • Time called in: 3:13 a.m.

  • Status: Unknown

KU Fires - Grace Pearson Scholarship Hall

  • Details: Grease fire that extinguished prior to arrival.

  • Incident number: U23-05540

  • Time called in: 3:45 p.m.

  • Status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency - Templin Residence Hall

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05480

  • Time called in: 11:06 p.m.

  • Status: Unknown

Sunday, April 23

Duty of Driver to Report Accident - Lot 104

  • Details: Leaving the scene. Someone hit a parked car and left the scene.

  • Incident number: U23-05501

  • Time called in: 4:21 p.m.

  • Status: Open

Monday, April 24

Theft: Misdemeanor - Malott Hall

  • Details: Unknown suspect stole wallets, cash and miscellaneous cards

  • Incident number: U23-05540

  • Theft amount: $300

  • Time called in: 5:06 p.m.

  • Status: Ongoing

Duty of Driver to Report Accident - Mississippi Parking Garage

  • Details: Someone struck a parked vehicle with their vehicle and left the scene without reporting the crash.

  • Incident number: U23-05541

  • Time called in: 5:41 p.m.

  • Status: Unknown

KU Miscellaneous - Stouffer Apartments

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05548

  • Time called in: 9:53 p.m.

  • Status: Unknown

Tuesday, April 25

KU Medical Emergency - Jayhawker Towers

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U223-05559

  • Time called in: 1:35 a.m.

  • Status: Unknown

Theft of Property of Services - Marvin Hall

  • Details: Unknown suspect cut cable lock and stole bicycle

  • Incident number: U23-05570

  • Theft amount: $2,500

  • Damaged amount: $30

  • Time called in: 7:31 a.m.

  • Status: Ongoing

Duty of Driver to Report Accident - Central District Parking Garage

  • Details: Someone struck an unattended parked vehicle with their vehicle and left the scene without reporting.

  • Incident number: U23-05584

  • Time called in: 5:19 p.m.

  • Status: Unknown

Wednesday, April 26

KU Miscellaneous - Fraser Hall

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05618

  • Time called in: 9:12 a.m.

  • Status: Unknown

KU Miscellaneous - Lot 116

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05622

  • Time called in: 11:48 a.m.

  • Status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency - Wescoe Hall

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05624

  • Time called in: 12:28 p.m.

  • Status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency - Lindley Hall

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05625

  • Time called in: 2:27 p.m.

  • Status: Unknown

Thursday, April 27

KU Miscellaneous - Malott Hall

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05650

  • Time called in: 1:16 p.m.

  • Status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency - Stouffer Apartments

  • Details: None

  • Incident number: U23-05673

  • Time called in: 11:11 p.m.

  • Status: Unknown

Information provided by KU Public Safety Office. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.