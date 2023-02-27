crime blotter graphic
Graphic by Madalynn Abele/UDK

Friday, Feb. 17

Theft: Misdemeanor

  • Theft, unknown suspect cut a bicycle lock and stole a bicycle.
  • Incident number: U23-02700
  • Location: Self Hall
  • Time called in: 12:00 p.m.
  • Damage amount: $40
  • Theft amount: $500
  • Current status: Open

Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor

  • Theft, criminal damage, unknown subject stole and damaged exit signs.
  • Incident number: U23-02438
  • Location: Ellsworth Residence Hall
  • Time called in: 8:30 p.m.
  • Damage amount: $200
  • Theft amount: $100
  • Current status: Open

KU Miscellaneous

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02434
  • Location: Summerfield Hall
  • Time called in: 10:00 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor

  • Criminal damage, unknown subject broke two light bulbs located inside of elevator.
  • Incident number: U23-02449
  • Location: Hashinger Residence Hall
  • Time called in: 11:00 p.m.
  • Damage amount: $50
  • Current status: Unknown

Saturday, Feb. 18

KU Warrant Service

  • While on a routine traffic stop, driver was found to have a warrant.
  • Incident number: U23-02445
  • Location: 19th and Iowa
  • Time called in: 12:33 a.m.
  • Current status: Closed by arrest

KU Medical Emergency

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02451
  • Location: Corbin Residence Hall
  • Time called in: 1:52 a.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02453
  • Location: Downs Residence Hall
  • Time called in: 2:38 a.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor

  • Criminal damage, unknown suspect damaged one exit sign.
  • Incident number: U23–2489
  • Location: GSP Residence Hall
  • Time called in: 8:15 p.m.
  • Total loss: $30
  • Current status: Ongoing

Sunday, Feb. 19

KU Investigative

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02510
  • Location: Jayhawk Boulevard
  • Time called in: 1:30 a.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Monday, Feb. 20

Theft: Misdemeanor

  • Theft, someone stole a bicycle. Bicycle recovered same day.
  • Incident number: U23-02570
  • Location: Marvin Hall
  • Time called in: 1:00 p.m.
  • Theft amount: $825
  • Current status: Open

Theft: Misdemeanor

  • Theft, criminal damage, unknown suspect damaged bicycle lock and stole bicycle
  • Incident number: U23-02583
  • Location: Murphy Hall
  • Time called in: 5:55 p.m.
  • Damage amount: $40
  • Theft amount: $1400
  • Current status: Bicycle was recovered and taken back to KU Police Department

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Duty of Driver to Report Accident

  • Leaving the scene of an accident, someone struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.
  • Incident number: U23-02634
  • Location: 1800 Naismith, Lot 90
  • Time called in: 9:00 a.m.
  • Current status: Open

Duty to Give Information/Render Aid

  • Leaving the scene (attended), unknown driver struck vehicle 2 and left the scene
  • Incident number: U23-02638
  • Location: 1800 Naismith, Lot 90
  • Time called in: 2:15 p.m.
  • Damage amount: Less than $500
  • Current status: Unknown

Duty of Driver to Report Accident

  • Failure to report accident with unattended vehicle. Unknown subject struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.
  • Incident number: U23-02738
  • Location: 1834 Ellis, Lot 114
  • Time called in: 5:00 p.m.
  • Total loss: $1,000
  • Current status: Open

Wednesday, Feb. 22

KU Miscellaneous

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02668
  • Location: Stouffer Apartments North
  • Time called in: 12:54 a.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

KU Miscellaneous

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02671
  • Location: Stouffer Aparments North
  • Time called in: 1:39 a.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

KU Miscellaneous

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02721
  • Location: Stouffer Apartments North
  • Time called in: 3:14 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Theft: Misdemeanor

  • Theft, unknown subject stole an Apple Watch.
  • Incident number: U23-02721
  • Location: 1654 Naismith
  • Time called in: 2:00 p.m.
  • Total loss: $250
  • Current status: Unknown

Thursday, Feb. 23

Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor

  • Criminal damage, unknown subject damaged property.
  • Incident number: U23-02784
  • Location: Ellsworth Residence Hall
  • Time called in: 6:00 p.m.
  • Damage amount: $250
  • Current status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02766
  • Location: Lewis Residence Hall
  • Time called in: 6:53 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Friday, Feb. 24

Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor

  • Criminal damage, unknown suspect broke an exit sign
  • Incident number: U23-02836
  • Location: GSP Residence Hall
  • Time called in: 2:00 a.m.
  • Total loss: $100
  • Current status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02835
  • Location: Self Hall
  • Time called in: 7:20 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Saturday, Feb. 25

No reported incidents.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor

  • Someone damaged two exit signs.
  • Incident number: U23-02911
  • Location: Stouffer Apartments North
  • Time called in: 2:00 a.m.
  • Total loss: $150
  • Current status: Open

DUI (Arrest)

  • DUI, driving on the sidewalk. During a traffic stop, suspect was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Incident number: U23-02895
  • Location: 1455 Jayhawk, Lot 2
  • Time called in: 3:25 a.m.
  • Current status: Case cleared by arrest

Duty of Driver to Report Accident

  • Leaving the scene, someone struck an unattended vehicle and left the scene.
  • Incident number: U23-02920
  • Location: 1735 Ousdahl, Lot 130
  • Time called in: 3:37 a.m.
  • Current status: Case cleared by arrest

KU Medical Emergency

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02928
  • Location: Ambler Student Recreation Center
  • Time called in: 8:30 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency

  • No details available.
  • Incident number: U23-02947
  • Location: Ellsworth Residence Hall
  • Time called in: 9:00 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Information provided by KU Public Safety Office. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.