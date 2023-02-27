Friday, Feb. 17
Theft: Misdemeanor
- Theft, unknown suspect cut a bicycle lock and stole a bicycle.
- Incident number: U23-02700
- Location: Self Hall
- Time called in: 12:00 p.m.
- Damage amount: $40
- Theft amount: $500
- Current status: Open
Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor
- Theft, criminal damage, unknown subject stole and damaged exit signs.
- Incident number: U23-02438
- Location: Ellsworth Residence Hall
- Time called in: 8:30 p.m.
- Damage amount: $200
- Theft amount: $100
- Current status: Open
KU Miscellaneous
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02434
- Location: Summerfield Hall
- Time called in: 10:00 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor
- Criminal damage, unknown subject broke two light bulbs located inside of elevator.
- Incident number: U23-02449
- Location: Hashinger Residence Hall
- Time called in: 11:00 p.m.
- Damage amount: $50
- Current status: Unknown
Saturday, Feb. 18
KU Warrant Service
- While on a routine traffic stop, driver was found to have a warrant.
- Incident number: U23-02445
- Location: 19th and Iowa
- Time called in: 12:33 a.m.
- Current status: Closed by arrest
KU Medical Emergency
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02451
- Location: Corbin Residence Hall
- Time called in: 1:52 a.m.
- Current status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02453
- Location: Downs Residence Hall
- Time called in: 2:38 a.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor
- Criminal damage, unknown suspect damaged one exit sign.
- Incident number: U23–2489
- Location: GSP Residence Hall
- Time called in: 8:15 p.m.
- Total loss: $30
- Current status: Ongoing
Sunday, Feb. 19
KU Investigative
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02510
- Location: Jayhawk Boulevard
- Time called in: 1:30 a.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Monday, Feb. 20
Theft: Misdemeanor
- Theft, someone stole a bicycle. Bicycle recovered same day.
- Incident number: U23-02570
- Location: Marvin Hall
- Time called in: 1:00 p.m.
- Theft amount: $825
- Current status: Open
Theft: Misdemeanor
- Theft, criminal damage, unknown suspect damaged bicycle lock and stole bicycle
- Incident number: U23-02583
- Location: Murphy Hall
- Time called in: 5:55 p.m.
- Damage amount: $40
- Theft amount: $1400
- Current status: Bicycle was recovered and taken back to KU Police Department
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Duty of Driver to Report Accident
- Leaving the scene of an accident, someone struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.
- Incident number: U23-02634
- Location: 1800 Naismith, Lot 90
- Time called in: 9:00 a.m.
- Current status: Open
Duty to Give Information/Render Aid
- Leaving the scene (attended), unknown driver struck vehicle 2 and left the scene
- Incident number: U23-02638
- Location: 1800 Naismith, Lot 90
- Time called in: 2:15 p.m.
- Damage amount: Less than $500
- Current status: Unknown
Duty of Driver to Report Accident
- Failure to report accident with unattended vehicle. Unknown subject struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.
- Incident number: U23-02738
- Location: 1834 Ellis, Lot 114
- Time called in: 5:00 p.m.
- Total loss: $1,000
- Current status: Open
Wednesday, Feb. 22
KU Miscellaneous
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02668
- Location: Stouffer Apartments North
- Time called in: 12:54 a.m.
- Current status: Unknown
KU Miscellaneous
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02671
- Location: Stouffer Aparments North
- Time called in: 1:39 a.m.
- Current status: Unknown
KU Miscellaneous
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02721
- Location: Stouffer Apartments North
- Time called in: 3:14 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Theft: Misdemeanor
- Theft, unknown subject stole an Apple Watch.
- Incident number: U23-02721
- Location: 1654 Naismith
- Time called in: 2:00 p.m.
- Total loss: $250
- Current status: Unknown
Thursday, Feb. 23
Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor
- Criminal damage, unknown subject damaged property.
- Incident number: U23-02784
- Location: Ellsworth Residence Hall
- Time called in: 6:00 p.m.
- Damage amount: $250
- Current status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02766
- Location: Lewis Residence Hall
- Time called in: 6:53 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Friday, Feb. 24
Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor
- Criminal damage, unknown suspect broke an exit sign
- Incident number: U23-02836
- Location: GSP Residence Hall
- Time called in: 2:00 a.m.
- Total loss: $100
- Current status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02835
- Location: Self Hall
- Time called in: 7:20 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Saturday, Feb. 25
No reported incidents.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Criminal Damage to Property: Misdemeanor
- Someone damaged two exit signs.
- Incident number: U23-02911
- Location: Stouffer Apartments North
- Time called in: 2:00 a.m.
- Total loss: $150
- Current status: Open
DUI (Arrest)
- DUI, driving on the sidewalk. During a traffic stop, suspect was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Incident number: U23-02895
- Location: 1455 Jayhawk, Lot 2
- Time called in: 3:25 a.m.
- Current status: Case cleared by arrest
Duty of Driver to Report Accident
- Leaving the scene, someone struck an unattended vehicle and left the scene.
- Incident number: U23-02920
- Location: 1735 Ousdahl, Lot 130
- Time called in: 3:37 a.m.
- Current status: Case cleared by arrest
KU Medical Emergency
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02928
- Location: Ambler Student Recreation Center
- Time called in: 8:30 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency
- No details available.
- Incident number: U23-02947
- Location: Ellsworth Residence Hall
- Time called in: 9:00 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Information provided by KU Public Safety Office. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.