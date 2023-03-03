Monday, Feb. 27
KU Miscellaneous info - Stouffer Apartments North
- No details available
- Incident number: U23‐02964
- Time called in: 2:09 PM
- Current Status: Unknown
KU Miscellaneous Info - GSP Residence Hall
- No details available
- Incident number: U23‐02978
- Time called in: 7:52 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Criminal Damage to Property - Stouffer Apartments North
- The victim’s boyfriend entered her bedroom and damaged her Tower desktop computer
- Damage: $1,700
- Incident number: U23‐02946
- Time called in: 2:17 a.m.
- Current status: Investigation continues
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Criminal Damage to Property - GSP Residence Hall
- Someone damaged an exit sign
- Loss: $100
- Incident number: U23‐03015
- Time called in: 8:04 PM
- Current Status: Open
KU Miscellaneous Info - Allen Fieldhouse
- Incident number: U23‐03020
- Time called in: 9:23 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Wednesday, Mar. 1
KU Medical Emergency - Wescoe Hall
- Incident number: U23‐03070
- Time called in: 2:30 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency - Naismith
- Incident number: U23‐03077
- Time called in: 4:40 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
KU Miscellaneous Info - Malott Hall
- No details available
- Incident number: U23‐03067
- Time called in: 1:30 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Criminal Damage to Property - GSP Residence Hall
- Unknown suspect damaged an exit sign
- Damage amount: $50
- Incident number: U23‐03085
- Time called in: 8:39 p.m.
- Current status: Open case
Thursday, Mar. 2
KU Miscellaneous Info - Pearson Scholarship Hall
- No details available
- Incident number: U23‐03111
- Time called in: 9:32 a.m.
- Current Status: Unknown
Information provided by KU Public Safety Office. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.