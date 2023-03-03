crime blotter graphic
Graphic by Madalynn Abele/UDK

Monday, Feb. 27

KU Miscellaneous info - Stouffer Apartments North

  • No details available
  • Incident number: U23‐02964
  • Time called in: 2:09 PM
  • Current Status: Unknown

KU Miscellaneous Info - GSP Residence Hall

  • No details available
  • Incident number: U23‐02978
  • Time called in: 7:52 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Criminal Damage to Property - Stouffer Apartments North

  • The victim’s boyfriend entered her bedroom and damaged her Tower desktop computer
  • Damage: $1,700
  • Incident number: U23‐02946
  • Time called in: 2:17 a.m.
  • Current status: Investigation continues

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Criminal Damage to Property - GSP Residence Hall

  • Someone damaged an exit sign
  • Loss: $100
  • Incident number: U23‐03015
  • Time called in: 8:04 PM
  • Current Status: Open

KU Miscellaneous Info - Allen Fieldhouse

  • Incident number: U23‐03020
  • Time called in: 9:23 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Wednesday, Mar. 1

KU Medical Emergency - Wescoe Hall

  • Incident number: U23‐03070
  • Time called in: 2:30 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency - Naismith

  • Incident number: U23‐03077
  • Time called in: 4:40 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

KU Miscellaneous Info - Malott Hall

  • No details available
  • Incident number: U23‐03067
  • Time called in: 1:30 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Criminal Damage to Property - GSP Residence Hall

  • Unknown suspect damaged an exit sign
  • Damage amount: $50
  • Incident number: U23‐03085
  • Time called in: 8:39 p.m.
  • Current status: Open case

Thursday, Mar. 2

KU Miscellaneous Info - Pearson Scholarship Hall

  • No details available
  • Incident number: U23‐03111
  • Time called in: 9:32 a.m.
  • Current Status: Unknown

Information provided by KU Public Safety Office. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.