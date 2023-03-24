Monday, March 20
Attempted Blackmail - Self Hall
Victim exchanged explicit photos with an unknown suspect. Suspect then threatened to disseminate the photos.
Incident number: U23-03947
Time called in: 5:00 p.m.
Current status: Investigation ongoing
KU Medical Emergency - Oswald Hall
Details unavailable.
Incident number: U23-03943
Time called in: 8:45 p.m.
Current status: Unknown
Tuesday, March 21
KU Medical Emergency - Templin Residence Hall
Details unavailable.
Incident number: U23-03982
Location: Templin Residence Hall
Time called in: 5:33 p.m.
Current status: Unknown
Theft of Property or Services - Lot 115
Unknown white male suspect stole a moped.
Incident number: U23-03973
Time called in: 1:52 a.m.
Lost amount: $1,800
Recovered amount: $1,800
Current status: Open
Theft: Misdemeanor - Chalmers Hall
Reported theft of a backpack and its contents.
Incident number: U23-04041
Location: Chalmers Hall
Time called in: 1:00 p.m.
Loss amount: $870
Current status: Open
Wednesday, March 22
KU Medical Emergency - Bailey Hall
Details unavailable.
Incident number: U23-04031
Location: Bailey Hall
Time called in: 11:21 a.m.
Current status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency - Boat House
Details unavailable.
Incident number: U23-04026
Location: Boat House
Time called in: 8:00 a.m.
Current status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency - Kurata Building
Details unavailable.
Incident number: U23-04030
Location: Kurata Building
Time called in: 11:08 a.m.
Current status: Unknown
Theft: Misdemeanor - Self Hall
Reported theft of an unidentified object.
Incident number: U23-04077
Time called in: 11:08 a.m.
Theft amount: $300
Current status: Unknown
Thursday, March 23
No crimes were reported for this day.
Information provided by KU Police Department. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.