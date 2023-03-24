crime blotter graphic
Graphic by Madalynn Abele/UDK

Monday, March 20

Attempted Blackmail - Self Hall

  • Victim exchanged explicit photos with an unknown suspect. Suspect then threatened to disseminate the photos.

  • Incident number: U23-03947

  • Time called in: 5:00 p.m.

  • Current status: Investigation ongoing

KU Medical Emergency - Oswald Hall

  • Details unavailable.

  • Incident number: U23-03943

  • Time called in: 8:45 p.m.

  • Current status: Unknown

Tuesday, March 21

KU Medical Emergency - Templin Residence Hall

  • Details unavailable.

  • Incident number: U23-03982

  • Location: Templin Residence Hall

  • Time called in: 5:33 p.m.

  • Current status: Unknown

Theft of Property or Services - Lot 115

  • Unknown white male suspect stole a moped.

  • Incident number: U23-03973

  • Time called in: 1:52 a.m.

  • Lost amount: $1,800

  • Recovered amount: $1,800

  • Current status: Open

Theft: Misdemeanor - Chalmers Hall

  • Reported theft of a backpack and its contents.

  • Incident number: U23-04041

  • Location: Chalmers Hall

  • Time called in: 1:00 p.m.

  • Loss amount: $870

  • Current status: Open

Wednesday, March 22

KU Medical Emergency - Bailey Hall

  • Details unavailable.

  • Incident number: U23-04031

  • Location: Bailey Hall

  • Time called in: 11:21 a.m.

  • Current status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency - Boat House

  • Details unavailable.

  • Incident number: U23-04026

  • Location: Boat House

  • Time called in: 8:00 a.m.

  • Current status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency - Kurata Building

  • Details unavailable.

  • Incident number: U23-04030

  • Location: Kurata Building

  • Time called in: 11:08 a.m.

  • Current status: Unknown

Theft: Misdemeanor - Self Hall

  • Reported theft of an unidentified object.

  • Incident number: U23-04077

  • Time called in: 11:08 a.m.

  • Theft amount: $300

  • Current status: Unknown

Thursday, March 23

No crimes were reported for this day.

Information provided by KU Police Department. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.