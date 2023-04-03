Monday, March 27
Duty of Driver to Report Accident - Mississippi St. garage
- Leaving the scene of accident. Unknown suspect struck vehicle two and left scene.
- Incident number: U23-04247
- Damage amount: Under $1,000
- Time called in: 1:35 p.m.
- Current status: Open
Criminal Damage to Property - Lot 72
- Criminal damage. Unknown suspect damaged victim’s vehicle.
- Incident number: U23-04257
- Damage amount: $1,000
- Time called in: 2:00 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Burglary - Kansas Union
- Burglary. Theft. Unknown suspect stole keys out of keybox.
- Incident number: U23-04249
- Theft amount: $1,030
- Time called in: 2:51 p.m.
- Current status: Open
Tuesday, March 28
KU Fire - Stouffer Apartments North
- Someone accidentally started a stove fire. No property damage.
- Incident number: U23-04280
- Time called in: 12:21 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
KU Medical Emergency - Tennis and Sand Volleyball Courts (1301 Sunnyside)
- Details unavailable.
- Incident number: U23-04294
- Time called in: 7:49 p.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Wednesday, March 29
Theft: Misdemeanor - Wescoe Hall
- Criminal damage to property. Unknown subject damaged a bike lock and stole a bicycle.
- Incident number: U23-04317
- Loss amount: $1,000
- Damage amount: $20
- Time called in: 9:11 a.m.
- Current status: Open
Thursday, March 30
No crimes reported.
Friday, March 31
No crimes reported.
Saturday, April 1
Criminal Damage to Property - Stouffer Apartments
- Unknown suspect damaged three exit signs.
- Incident number: U23-04471
- Damage amount: $300
- Time called in: 1:30 a.m.
- Current status: Open
Sunday, April 2
KU Medical Emergency - Unknown Location
- Details unavailable.
- Incident number: U23-04509
- Time called in: 2:30 a.m.
- Current status: Unknown
Information provided by KU Public Safety Office. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.