crime blotter graphic
Graphic by Madalynn Abele/UDK

Monday, March 27

Duty of Driver to Report Accident - Mississippi St. garage

  • Leaving the scene of accident. Unknown suspect struck vehicle two and left scene.
  • Incident number: U23-04247
  • Damage amount: Under $1,000
  • Time called in: 1:35 p.m.
  • Current status: Open

Criminal Damage to Property - Lot 72

  • Criminal damage. Unknown suspect damaged victim’s vehicle.
  • Incident number: U23-04257
  • Damage amount: $1,000
  • Time called in: 2:00 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Burglary - Kansas Union

  • Burglary. Theft. Unknown suspect stole keys out of keybox.
  • Incident number: U23-04249
  • Theft amount: $1,030
  • Time called in: 2:51 p.m.
  • Current status: Open

Tuesday, March 28

KU Fire - Stouffer Apartments North

  • Someone accidentally started a stove fire. No property damage.
  • Incident number: U23-04280
  • Time called in: 12:21 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

KU Medical Emergency - Tennis and Sand Volleyball Courts (1301 Sunnyside)

  • Details unavailable.
  • Incident number: U23-04294
  • Time called in: 7:49 p.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Wednesday, March 29

Theft: Misdemeanor - Wescoe Hall

  • Criminal damage to property. Unknown subject damaged a bike lock and stole a bicycle.
  • Incident number: U23-04317
  • Loss amount: $1,000
  • Damage amount: $20
  • Time called in: 9:11 a.m.
  • Current status: Open

Thursday, March 30

No crimes reported.

Friday, March 31

No crimes reported.

Saturday, April 1

Criminal Damage to Property - Stouffer Apartments

  • Unknown suspect damaged three exit signs.
  • Incident number: U23-04471
  • Damage amount: $300
  • Time called in: 1:30 a.m.
  • Current status: Open

Sunday, April 2

KU Medical Emergency - Unknown Location

  • Details unavailable.
  • Incident number: U23-04509
  • Time called in: 2:30 a.m.
  • Current status: Unknown

Information provided by KU Public Safety Office. If you have a tip on any open case, call the KU CrimeStoppers hotline at 785-864-8888.