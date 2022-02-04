The University of Kansas Debate Team won four tournaments back-to-back this semester.
KU Debate, led by President Azja Butler and Vice President Michael Scott, competed in four tournaments online, operating from Bailey Hall’s fourth floor. KU Debate won tournaments at the University of Texas at Dallas, the University of Texas at San Antonio, Rutgers University and, most recently, the University of Minnesota.
KU Debate coach Scott Harris said conditions at Bailey were challenging, but his team rose above and beyond.
“We have a large group of very smart, very hardworking, very talented students that are very exciting to work with,” Harris said.
Debate tournaments start mid-September and last until mid-April, Scott said. This weekend, KU Debate will compete in another tournament at the University of Texas at Austin before moving to the national championships. The tournament is planned to take place in person, but weather conditions in Texas and Kansas might lead to last-minute changes.
Next, KU Debate will compete in three national championships: American Debate Association, Cross Examination Debate Association and the National Debate Tournament.
“We will send our top three teams to the NDT,” Scott said. “That’s the most prestigious one.”
Early January, KU Debate was challenged by the cold weather, Harris said. The heating system at Bailey is not efficient, and students were wearing gloves while debating. In previous years, KU Debate operated from the basement, but now they work out of the fourth floor of the building.
“We could have moved to Wescoe or moved somewhere and debated in a little more warmth, but the debaters are very happy with the facility that we have [at Bailey],” Harris said. “They have chosen to be cold and debate from the space they like.”
Debaters have had to prepare for tournaments at late hours, sometimes sleeping over at Bailey.
The connection between KU Basketball and KU Debate
Harris said he likes to analogize the KU Debate program to KU Basketball.
“KU Debate is an academic activity in which KU is one of the five most successful debate programs in college policy debate,” Harris said. “It has a long history of success. It is well supported by the university and by our alumni.”
The leadership of KU Debate resembles KU Basketball in some aspects, Harris said.
“We've had very stable leadership in the programs,” Harris said. “There's only been six directors of the debate program.”
Harris, who is a big KU Basketball fan, said he plays basketball with a group of faculty members regularly.
“The road sign on I-70 that lists the five national championships for the basketball program and six national championships for the debate program is a jumping-off point that we like to do for talking about what the status of that program is.”
KU Debate has had a competitive program that has qualified for the NDT for 53 years.
Harris has been directing the debate program for 31 years, he said.
“I'm blessed to be at an institution that values the debate program; that has a tradition of success; that has incredibly loyal alumni to the program,” Harris said.