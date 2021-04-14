University of Kansas junior Azja Butler has been awarded the Brian “Baby Jo” Johnston Debater of the Year Award by the Cross Examination Debate Association, one of the largest collegiate debate associations in the U.S.
The award comes just two weeks after Butler, who's also co-president of KU Debate, won the Top Speaker award at the 75th annual National Debate Tournament.
“It was really emotional, just because everyone who knows me knows it's been a really hard year,” Butler said.
According to the CEDA website, “the ideal candidate demonstrates competitive success and a commitment to represent the highest values of the debate community."
Butler, a junior from Lansing, Kansas, has been debating since high school, and has been involved with debate at KU since her freshman year in 2018.
“It was one of those full circle moments, where it was just like, wow, I’ve been looking for a community for so long and then when I got to college and after joining debate it was like I found that community of people that get me and all of my goofiness,” Butler said.
To win the award, candidates must be nominated by members of their community. Butler said her nominations came from a number of friends and family members, making her win possible.
“It was really nice that it was like, ‘You know, COVID sucks, but regardless we can still have a good time and recognize the people that are closest to us,’" Butler said. "It was really nice to see the community come together to do that for me."
Butler is the third KU debater to win the award, following teammate Kenny Delph and former debater Jyleesa Hampton, who's now an assistant coach .
“Debate is something that I always tell people, it changed my life,” Butler said. “It gave me a vocabulary to understand my identity, how to be an advocate for other people, a bunch of different stuff.”