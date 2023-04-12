Three University of Kansas debate teams competed at the 77th National Debate Tournament (NDT), with two teams breaking to elimination rounds, successes that the teams credit to the strong program that Kansas has fostered over the past 40 years.
The tournament took place over four days in Chantilly, Virginia, hosted by Wake Forest University. Kansas MS, consisting of seniors Mickey McMahon and Michael Scott, made it to quarterfinals, and Kansas PS, consisting of seniors Jimin Park and Jet Semrick, made it to 'octafinals' where they were were placed above Kansas MS as the higher seed. Both teams went 6-2 in preliminary rounds, beating top teams from Emory University and Wake Forest University.
Both members of Kansas MS won speaker awards, with McMahon named 12th speaker and Scott named 10th speaker.
Scott said that the tournament was especially significant for him and the other seniors, being the last tournament of their debate careers.
“The NDT was really amazing. It was super special. It was, for me, Jimin, Jet, and Mickey, it was our last tournament, the end of our careers, which is four years at KU and even eight years going back to high school doing competitive debate,” Scott said. “We wanted a good ending to cap it off, but we also wanted to achieve certain competitive goals since it’s a national championship.”
Both teams received first-round at-large bids to the tournament, meaning that they were in the top 10 teams in the country based on their regular season performances.
Freshmen Jiyoon Park and John Marshall of Kansas MP received a second-round at-large bid to qualify for the tournament and went 4-4 in competition.
Throughout the regular season, the team travels and competes across the country. While the pandemic significantly disrupted this aspect of debate, this year’s national tournament marked the return of fully in-person activities for the tournament, which Semrick said he was glad to experience.
“It was really special to get to be with all the different members of the community from across the country,” Semrick said. “Especially since this year was kind of the first year where everything has been fully in-person since 2019, and so for the seniors, it was really our first time we’ve gotten to be a part of the whole thing.”
Brett Bricker, assistant director of debate, was awarded the George W. Ziegelmueller Award for Excellence in Education at the tournament, awarded to “individuals who have distinguished themselves in the communication profession while coaching teams to competitive success.”
“[It] was really important for us to be there, get to recognize all of his hard work that he’s put in and really just how amazing of a mentor and coach he’s been for the past four years,” Semrick said.
Although four of the six national tournament competitors will be graduating at the end of this year, freshmen Marshall and Park still have three years of eligibility left. Marshall said that after getting the opportunity to compete at this year’s tournament, he is excited to continue competing.
“I think Jiyoon and I can be pretty good. I’m excited to figure out what next year’s going to be like, of course, with the seniors graduating,” Marshall said. “Jiyoon and I want to have success like they’ve had, so I’m pretty excited moving forward.”
Reflecting on his career, Scott said that his participation on the debate team was one of the most impactful parts of his college experience.