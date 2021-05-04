The University of Kansas has cut the Kansas Union out of its Jayhawk logo licensing revenue, Union representatives revealed in a February Student Senate Finance Committee meeting.
The Kansan first reported on KU considering cutting the Union out of the Jayhawk logo licensing revenue in 2018, but it was not announced previously that the plan to defund the Union of its licensing fees went into effect the same year.
At the time, the Kansan obtained a document from the Union saying it could reduce resources for student programming by 71%.
Kansas Memorial Union Senior Associate Director of Strategy J.J O'Toole-Curran said it was a funding issue for KU, so they needed to pull from the Union.
Kansas Memorial Union Director David Mucci said the Union does not intend to cut student programming but has eliminated $100,000 in support for Student Union Activities. The Union has also eliminated positions that support student programming by $200,000, totaling $300,000 in reduced support for student programming.
Next year’s student programming will be funded partially by leftover funds for the cancelled student engagement center.
Kansas Memorial Union Director of Building and Event Services Lisa Kring said the university decided to reduce the Union’s Jayhawk licensing revenue from $350,000 to $0 in three phases, beginning with a $150,000 cut in fiscal year 2019, then two $100,000 cuts in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
The Union purchased the Jayhawk logo for $250 from Hal Sandy in 1947, according to the Kansas City Star.
Kring said the Union transferred the rights to the modern Jayhawk over to KU in exchange for licensing fees many years ago. Kring also said the Union is a controlled affiliate of KU and did not have much say in the matter.
“Essentially it was kind of robbing Peter to pay Paul, I guess, we are all sort of the same entity,” Kring said of the defunding of licensing fees. The change is likely permanent, Kring said.
Kansas Athletics Licensing Director Paul Vander Tuig said the royalties for the Jayhawk is currently split 50/50 between KU and KU Athletics. Tuig said about $1.8 million was made in fiscal year 2020, and it was lower than usual due to the pandemic.