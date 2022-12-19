After students at the University of Kansas raised concerns over the school’s statement on rising international antisemitism, the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging revised its wording.
Following various incidents of antisemitism, such as tweets from Kanye West and a dinner between former president Donald Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the DEIB Office released a statement condemning these recent trends. This includes harmful antisemitic tropes, conspiracy theories, Holocaust denial and calls to violence.
The original statement included “bad faith anti-Zionism” among its condemnations, and the Jayhawker Liberation Front (JLF), a progressive student group at the University, subsequently tweeted on Dec. 3 that the University was setting a “dangerous precedent.”
“We heard from lots of students, and their similar feelings that this was a careless conflation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism,” said Jam Hoffmann, vice president of JLF. “We thought it was important for a student group to voice that criticism.”
On Dec. 8, the DEIB Office removed the term “bad faith anti-Zionism” from the statement. In a statement to the Kansan, the office said they take concerns seriously and connected with campus partners to make this decision.
“The intention of all messaging from DEIB is aligned with equity and inclusion for all,” the statement read. “Our goal is to ensure that our campus is welcoming and free from bullying, harassment, and intimidation, regardless of identity. We realize the impact of using this phrase, no matter the intent, caused harm.”
Hoffmann said JLF believes the conflation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism is harmful — anti-Zionism being the belief that Israel is a settler-colonial entity actively colonizing Palestine.
“We think that because Israel is not representative of Judaism or Jewish people, it’s a European settler project in Palestine,” Hoffmann said. “The primary issue with Israel is its ongoing displacement and genocide of Palestinians.”
In JLF’s statement, they referenced a 16-year-old Palestinian who was shot dead by Israeli forces a week before, on Nov. 22.
The Jewish Faculty Staff Council said it is pleased the DEIB Office saw the importance of addressing the international rise in antisemitism in a statement provided to the Kansan by Ira Kirschner, president of the council.
Multiple groups on campus worked together to create the original statement, as well as its rephrasing.
“The JFSC exists to support Jewish faculty and staff as well as advocate for Jewish students, all of whom deserve the right to safely work, teach, and study on campus just like all other faculty, staff, and students at KU,” the statement read.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2021 was the highest year on record for anti-semitic incidents, which totaled over 2,700 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism.
The DEIB Office called for action in its Dec. 8 statement and said community members should report any acts of hatred or violence they witness.
“Use your voice and the platforms available to you to show respect and support for all members of our community, inform yourself on identities outside your own, and help others expand their knowledge base as one way to combat prejudice,” the statement read.
The Kansan requested an interview with the office, but they sent a statement instead.
Role of Jayhawker Liberation Front
JLF formed in 2020 and was an outgrowth of the former student-group Jayhawks for Bernie. The group was active especially at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and when students returned to in-person classes.
Over the past two years, the group has turned more to community organizing and mutual aid, and group members started efforts like LFK Eats, which provides free food and other essential items to community members.
The group uses social media platforms like Twitter to boost ideas and causes, as it did with this most recent incident and the subsequent email campaign.
Hoffmann said JLF believes the DEIB Office holds a lot of power on campus, especially when it comes to wording in statements issued by them.
“We think that DEI has a lot of power and influence over what students think and believe,” Hoffmann said. “A lot of people see DEI offices, whether it’s in universities or corporations, as the institutional spokespeople of social justice in those organizations.”
Hoffmann said JLF has struggled with effectively organizing students, and this is due to a variety of factors, including focusing on other issues outside of campus. However, their goal is to challenge the narrative brought forward by the DEIB Office and other KU administrative groups on certain social justice issues.
“We don’t currently have enough power to be a counterforce to that, and it’s our goal to build that power among oppressed students and people in Lawrence,” Hoffmann said. “But for now, it’s an ongoing struggle that we’re behind in.”