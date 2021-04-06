The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging is holding a follow-up meeting to a previous listening session in which members of the Asian and Asian American community at the University of Kansas shared their experiences with microagressions and discrimination on campus, according to an email sent Tuesday from Interim Vice Provost for DEIB D. A. Graham.
The initial meeting was organized in response to the Atlanta mass shooting where a gunman killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, and to give KU students a space to reflect on how the violence impacted them.
“The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the actions we have taken since March 25 and the larger DEIB framework,” Graham said. “It will also be another chance to continue to listen.”
Graham said the concerns expressed at the meeting had been heard, and the Office of DEIB, in conjunction with International Affairs and the Asian and Asian American Faculty and Staff Council “wanted to continue the conversation.” He also said Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer is planning to be in attendance.
The meeting will be held Thursday, April 8 via Zoom, and requires that participants register to partake in the conversation.