The University of Kansas Center for Russian, Eastern European, and Eurasian Studies (CREES) is hosting their annual Spring Festival this weekend on May 6. The festival will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at South Park and will be free to the public.
Guests attending the festival will be greeted with live music from the Baric Brothers and provided with different arts and crafts to celebrate the different cultures. The Baric Brothers are a duo that performs European folk music from countries like Russia and Ukraine.
Jim Baric grew up in a Croatian community and was immersed in that culture from a young age.
“I started taking accordion lessons when I was little and picked it up a few years later where I was introduced to a family of stringed instruments called the Tambura family, an instrument originating from Croatia,” Baric said.
At the festival, Megan Luttrell, outreach coordinator for CREES, will be singing a Ukrainian song titled, “There in the Meadow, the Red Viburnum.” Guests will be encouraged to sing-a-long as a community to support Ukraine. The song is named after the national symbol of Ukraine, the red viburnum.
“The festival will be a wonderful show of support for Ukraine, especially given the tensions because of the war, it is important to celebrate their culture right now,” Luttrell said.
Attendees of the festival are encouraged to donate in a fundraiser to help support KU students and graduate students at risk from the war in Ukraine. The goal is to raise $50,000, with almost $21,000 already raised.
At the festival, guests will be encouraged to create different crafts from different regions of Eastern Europe. These crafts will consist of making Ukrainian Easter eggs, Polish paper cutting and more.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own eastern European dishes to share, and BYOB is for guests over 21. Food will also be available to try.