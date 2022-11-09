The University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design will host photographer Gina Osterloh for the latest lecture of its Design Symposium lecture series on November 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Osterloh’s lecture, just as all of the lectures in the series, is free to the public.
Guest lecturer Gina Osterloh is a photographer that incorporates video, performance art and sculpture into her work. Essays on Osterloh’s work have been published by renowned locations such as the Arizona State University Museum and the International Center of Photography.
According to the University of Kansas, she has been awarded the Ohio Arts Council Grant for Individual Excellence, The Wayne P. Lawson Columbus Museum of Art Acquisitions Award, a Fulbright in the Philippines, a Woodstock Center of Photography residency, and a Create Cultivate Grant with the LA County Arts Commission.
“Osterloh is a photographer who uses the printed image, drawing, installation, and performance to investigate the relationship between the body and its representation,” said Lilly Bethany McElroy, assistant teaching professor at the KU Department of Design and assistant coordinator for Osterloh’s lecture.
The lecture will be held virtually and is free to the public. The Department of Design expects attendance to be high, as students have historically had a large interest in featured artists like Osterloh.
McElroy said that she expects Osterloh’s lecture to be interesting for students.
“The work is intensely relevant to our image-saturated contemporary culture, and hearing her talk about the work is going to be very engaging,” McElroy said.
The KU Design Symposium is a 38-year-old tradition for not only design students, but the KU community as a whole. The lecture series hosts a wide variety of artists, designers and educators and allows them to share their ideas with the creative community at the University.
Although the lecture series is designed with design students in mind, the KU Design department hopes to reach everyone on campus who is interested in art by artists such as Osterloh’s.
“Every year, students are able to hear lectures and view groundbreaking work that explores complex ideas. They learn from the practitioners who are expanding what is possible through art, design, and creative action,” McElroy said.