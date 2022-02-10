The donation and recycling drive to collect unwanted appliances and furniture was largely abandoned last spring without any announcement. Microwaves and futons were piled high in dumpsters outside campus residence halls and apartments. Multiple administrators in KU Facilities cited the ongoing budget crisis as to why the Center for Sustainability program was abandoned.
Some University students salvaged those useable items from the dumpsters. Turner Seals, a Topeka sophomore majoring in environmental studies, started a non-profit called the Green Exchange with his friend Luke Stanford. Seals said in an interview that the goal of the Green Exchange is to resell the items that were donated to them or that they salvaged from the residence halls for cheap on the Facebook Marketplace.
“There's really no purpose of throwing it away, or stuff like that, when someone else could easily use it,” Seals said. “You know, it's just trying to keep it out of the trash and give it to someone else that will use it.”
Joshua Quick, the Recycling Operations Coordinator for KU Recycling, said he spoke with Seals about salvaging furniture and appliances from the campus dumpsters.
“He said that he ran a non-for-profit organization and asked if he could dumpster dive and I said you can, however, it is not consentful,” Quick said.
He said it was still considered trespassing, so if Seals was to be stopped by anyone affiliated with the university, Quick and KU Recycling would not be held responsible.
“So, it is totally free will and that's what I told him as well,” Quick said. “But he was doing it for his own cause, so, I had no problems with that.”
The Center for Sustainability at KU, which lists the move-out recycling and donation program as one of its strategies for reducing the amount of furniture and equipment sent to landfills, directed comments to Quick in KU Recycling.
Quick said the program was reduced because of the budget cuts to the Center. “I don't know if you're aware, but the budget has been cut extremely with KU. We do not have the resources or manpower to provide all of the furnishings.”
Quick said in previous years Recycling and Surplus would partner with Habitat for Humanity and Sustainability Action Network to move and store the donated furniture. That couldn’t happen last spring because of space constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic, Quick said.
He also said he did not know if KU Recycling was still a program under the Center for Sustainability or if it was moved exclusively under KU Facilities.
But who is doing what remains a mystery. Cameron Lauer, the director of Custodial Services for KU Facilities, says the recycling and donation program is supposed to be coordinated between KU Student Housing and KU Surplus. But Zach Allen, an administrative associate at Student Housing, said in an email, “We do not offer a furniture recycling program. I did ask around, and there doesn’t seem to have anything like this program in housing in recent years.”
The Center’s status is unclear. Mike Ryan, the surplus operations coordinator for KU Facilities, said the Center for Sustainability had multiple positions vacated that were never refilled, including student hourly positions for KU Surplus.
“I mean, without getting too dramatic about it,” Ryan said. “I think the center exists on paper at this point, I don't think it's, you know, a functional entity as it once was.”
Ryan said the Green Office for the Center for Sustainability in Lindley Hall is also gone.
“Every now and again, I see my position still listed under Center for Sustainability, but there really isn't one at this point,” Ryan said. “Not in not in the functional sense anyway.”
The Center has been without a director or a waste reduction manager since at least May. The only position left on the Center for Sustainability’s website is the energy program manager. An archived version of the website listed the job description for the last director, Jeff Severin, as “Jeff oversees all functions of the Center, guiding our efforts toward short- and long-term educational and operational goals; he also coordinates activities of our boards and advisory committees.”
Lauer said positions were vacated because of KU’s budget cuts. He said the responsibilities of the director were divided between himself and Callie Long, the associate vice provost for operations. Lauer said he took on the recycling responsibilities, and Long took on the surplus and energy management responsibilities.
Ryan said the vacancies harmed the recycling effort.
“Had those people not left, we probably would have had more folks on hand that knew what to expect as far as the move out goes,” Ryan said. “So, that's kind of just the way it went down really.”
Since his student positions were never filled, it was only himself, Quick, and a few student workers in KU Recycling to run the move-out donation and recycling program, Ryan said.
While a lot of furniture and appliances went into dumpsters, Ryan said KU Surplus was able to collect some furniture, outside the dumpster.
Ryan said most of the focus went into collecting non-perishable food for food banks and clothes for Planet Aid. Part of the reason for that, Ryan said, was because he had no experience with move outs and the move-out recycling program.
KU Surplus also must balance its main job of collecting and selling surplus lab equipment, furniture, and appliances to other departments at KU with the move-out donation and recycling program.
“That doesn't mean that our other obligations to our jobs stop,” Ryan said. “It's in addition to, you know, it's not as though we get to just shift our attention to that.”
Ryan said that he is coordinating with groups like Planet Aid to collect and redistribute items left by students when they move out in May 2022.
“Hopefully we can get some partnerships worked out,” Ryan said. “So, where we have more outlets for that stuff by this coming spring.”
Ryan said he is also willing to work with Seals and other students who want to volunteer with the donation and recycling effort. “I can say that, you know, the more hands make heavy work light, I think is the old saying.”
He said volunteer needs would be better known after winter break.
“I think early spring, probably January, February, March, we will start putting that stuff in line, just so that we're not scrambling to do it at the end of April,” Ryan said.