The University of Kansas Edwards Campus will host its annual Biotech Day on Friday, which is for high school and transfer students interested in pursuing careers in biotechnology.
Prospective students will gain familiarity with courses, research and faculty of the Edwards program through student and faculty panels, capstone presentations from students and lab tours. Additionally, participants will be able to volunteer in labs with students to gain hands-on experience.
The event will also feature several games and activities for participants. A science puzzle project will replace the Flash Science Fair held in previous years. Answers to the puzzle will be submitted ahead of the event to be graded by biotech faculty. Judges will then select one high school student and one college student as winners on the basis of their responses’ accuracy and clarity.
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BEST Conference Center in Olathe. To attend, RSVP here.