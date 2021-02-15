One Day. One KU., an annual 24-hour fundraising campaign, will take place Feb. 18 to raise money for various programs and priorities at the University of Kansas. This year, the fundraiser is especially important because of financial strains KU is facing due to COVID-19 and a projected fiscal year 2022 shortfall of $74.6 million.
Institutions that receive funding through One Day. One KU. include the Emily Taylor Center for Women and Gender Equity, the Hall Center for the Humanities, KU Law and scholarship halls.
In a year where students may be less aware of One Day. One KU., since they are not on campus regularly, Student Body President Apramay Mishra stressed the importance of recognizing the impact fundraising can have for individual students.
“It’s a good way for programs and centers who aren’t typically in the spotlight to be able to receive funds, which they can then use throughout the course of the year to help students,” Mishra said.
Michelle Strickland, Senior Editor of Media Relations at KU Endowment, said in an email to the Kansan that private giving has always been important for KU.
“As state-funded support continues to decrease, and costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic remain a factor in KU's budget, philanthropy plays an increasingly important role by providing direct support to the university's students, faculty and staff,” Strickland said.
Mishra said fundraising may become more of a necessity in the future if trends like budget cuts continue. In late January, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proposed a historic $13.6 million cut from KU funding. In a message sent out Jan. 19, Chancellor Douglas Girod said these cuts would require KU to “eliminate programs and departments, reduce services, and implement furloughs and layoffs on a large scale.”
“If we start getting less and less money from state appropriations, then the only other place to look for it is fundraising or tuition,” Mishra said. “It’s a harsh reality.”
Since One Day. One KU. began in 2018, its total fundraising has increased each year. Strickland said KU Endowment hopes last year’s total of more than $1.7 million can be surpassed.
“The matches and challenges for One Day. One KU. are key components to engaging donors,” Strickland said. “There are nearly $600,000 match/challenge commitments secured to date, with 106 unique matches and challenges.”
Executing the fundraiser has looked different this year than it has in past years due to the pandemic. With in-person marketing so limited, Strickland said KU Endowment has had to come up with new ways to build awareness and excitement.
“The campaign's ambassadors program boasts amazing volunteers who help spread the word through social media, and that program has grown in importance each year,” Strickland said. “Anyone can be an ambassador, and signups are ongoing, including on the day of the event.”
Ambassadors for One Day. One KU. can receive a personalized brick in the KU Legacy Brick Walk and a drawing for a $1,000 contribution to the ambassador’s area of choice if they have five distinct gifts of $25 or more. Students can sign up to be an ambassador at https://rockcha.lk/odoku21-ambassador.