Dale Seuferling, the University of Kansas Endowment president, has announced his intention to retire later this year, according to a press release put out by the university.
Seuferling has worked at KU Endowment almost his entire career, graduating with a degree in journalism and making a brief detour to the broadcasting industry and another university department before ending up where he would be for 41 years.
In a speech to employees, he said that he was grateful to donors and employees for being able to work with them to help the university.
“Some 40 years ago, I had the good fortune to match my passion for KU with a future career,” Seuferling said. “Along the way, I’ve been blessed to be supported by inspirational chancellors, thoughtful volunteer leaders and a truly fantastic team of KU Endowment staff members. I could not have asked for a more rewarding career. My family and I look forward to all the good experiences that lie ahead.”
Dave Dillon, the chair of the KU Endowment Board of Trustees, said in the press release that KU was better because of Seuferling.
"I've worked with Dale for many years as a trustee and can recall when he was selected president," Dillon said. "I've always been amazed at how effective he is at fundraising and at leading KU Endowment. More importantly, Dale has personally set a standard of high values and devotion to KU. Many, many people have benefited from his work, and KU is a stronger institution because of his leadership."
In the press release, Chancellor Douglas Girod said that their close working relationship was an honor, and that his work would serve the university for time to come.
“It has been an honor to work closely with Dale in my capacities first as executive vice chancellor at KU Medical Center and now as the chancellor of the University of Kansas,” Girod said. “His calm, steady leadership, exemplified by the highest ethical standards, has shaped the culture of KU Endowment and made it one of the highest-performing organizations of its kind. His focus on professionalism, communication, accountability to our donors, and his ability to convey university priorities to our donor base has carved a legacy that will serve our university for decades to come.”
Seuferling is planning for a summer departure, according to the press release. A search is already underway to find a replacement by the Endowment Board of Trustees.
Lydia Beebe, a trustee and chair of the search committee, said in the press release that the board of trustees' desire is to “have a successor in place by late spring or early summer so Dale can actively assist in the transition.”