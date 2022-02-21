Although a snowstorm swept across the University of Kansas and shut down campus for the day, KU Endowment was able to raise just over $3 million on their annual 24-hour fundraising event, ‘One Day. One KU.’
From 4,790 gifts, One Day. One KU. raised $3,007,250, according to a press release from KU Endowment.
“We’re always grateful for every dollar that donors give,” said Michelle Strickland, Senior Editor of Media Relations at KU Endowment. “There’s always, clearly like 3 million reasons to be grateful.”
One of the largest factors in this year’s donations were match incentives that were made before Feb. 17. Donors established 134 challenges and matches to encourage others to make donations, according to the press release.
Student Body President Niya McAdoo said that the One Day. One KU. fundraising event is a great way for the University community to come together.
“Overall, I think One Day. One KU. is really great. It’s kind of another opportunity for KU alumni, current KU students, faculty, staff and community members to come together and rally for the same thing and for the same causes,” McAdoo said. “I think it’s a great way our community comes together and supports one another.”
This was the 5th annual One Day. One KU. event for KU Endowment, which planned a few special events to get students involved, but these were canceled because of the snow. Some of these events included games and food at different locations on campus throughout the day, and a block party at the KU Memorial Union that evening.
“Well, it was a fantastic day despite the weather,” Strickland said. “It would have been great to have a sunny day, but we didn’t.”
The ambassadors for One Day. One KU. were another important factor in obtaining donations. According to the press release, 386 ambassadors supported giving to the University, which resulted in $965,564 from 3,534 gifts.
McAdoo also said that fundraising is even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many student services have been suffering with funding cuts.
“I think it’s important, really any time, to be doing things like One Day. One KU., but definitely during COVID,” McAdoo said. “I think we saw, like with a lot of reductions to funds and things like that, we saw a lot of student services suffer through the pandemic and are still suffering especially when it comes to services that are related to our historically marginalized communities.”
Since the events that were planned were canceled, KU Endowment hopes to have events in following years of One Day. One KU.
“We would have loved to be able to have the on campus events that we wanted to have, just because it’s a fun way to get students engaged,” Strickland said. “It wasn’t our year to do that, so we have high hopes for next year.”