A parcel of land at the Hall Nature Reserve, used for University of Kansas research since 1999, was recently sold by KU Endowment. The organization attributes the sale to necessary budget cuts, as well a lack of scientific research done at the preserve.
Michelle Keller, Endowment’s assistant vice president of communications & donor relations, said in an email that the sale of the land was discussed with the KU Biodiversity Institute, Kansas Biological Survey and the Endowment Property Management Committee. Keller added that the original intent of the Hall family was taken into account.
“In this case, the donors wanted the asset to support biological research and education,” Keller said. “Recognizing that universities are constantly evolving, the Halls also granted KU Endowment the ability to sell the property and redeploy the proceeds for the same purpose.”
Keller said due to shrinking budgets over the past few years, every group at the University has had to look for places to cut costs.
“In doing so, the KU Biodiversity Institute as well as the Kansas Biological Survey, which operates the KU Field Station, recommended we consider alternatives to holding and maintaining this asset,” Keller said.
Keller said proceeds from the sale of about 10 acres will be used to pay off expenses that were a result of holding and managing the property.
“Any remaining proceeds would then be provided to the units for biological research and continued maintenance of the remaining tract,” Keller said.
The land was donated in 1999 by Hubert H. “Hub” and Kathleen Hall. At the time, it was 116 acres provided for Endowment to extend the Fitch Natural History Reservation. However, the sign marking the reserve recently disappeared, leaving neighbors with questions.
Hub Hall’s father, E. Raymond Hall, a former KU professor and director of the University’s Natural History Museum, facilitated the purchase of the 590 acres of the KU Natural History Reservation in 1947. E. Raymond Hall also facilitated the purchase of the Rockefeller Experimental Tract during his time at KU.
Kelly Werther is a relative of the Halls and is acting as the family’s local representative. Werther said Endowment did not tell the family that they were planning to sell a portion of the land.
“I think everyone felt like, you know, Endowment didn't really do necessarily the right thing in terms of not letting everybody know what was going on,” Werther said.
Werther said that a group of individuals, including neighbors of the preserve, met with Endowment last month to express their concerns about the sale and removal of the Hall Nature Reserve sign.
“So I let them know that from my perspective, as a family member, that it felt really disrespectful for them to do that without notifying anyone, and also when it still is the Hall Nature Reserve,” Werther said. “Because they haven't, you know, made any decisions for what the future of the rest of the land is going to be.”
Bryan Foster, director of the KU Field Station and a University professor, said in an email that this portion of the reserve that was sold was not being used for research at the time.
“I can tell you that the recently sold parcel, as well as the larger portion of the tract, has been used very little for research since the gift was made and is not a location conducive for such use in the future due to problems of accessibility and other factors,” Foster said.
Keller said Endowment is discussing a long-term plan for the reserve.
“The intent of KU and KU Endowment is to uphold the Hall’s wishes for their asset to be used or leveraged for biological research and education at KU, though no decision has been made regarding the remaining property,” Keller said.