The University of Kansas' enrollment system is down this week as the registrar's office makes schedule changes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when campus reopens for the fall semester.
The course management function of Enroll & Pay went down for all students 8 p.m. Sunday and will be unavailable until 7 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to an email sent to all students from the Office of the Registrar Friday.
Students are unable to adjust their course schedule during this time. Other functions in Enroll & Pay, such as financial information and academic records, are not affected.
The Office of the Registrar is making changes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This includes reducing classroom density and allowing for more cleaning time between classes, according to the email.
The changes being made to schedules may include class location, time, frequency and instructional model — whether a class is in-person, online or a hybrid of the two.
Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer announced in June that campus will reopen for the fall semester with some in-person classes, but in-person instruction will end at Thanksgiving. Students will take finals online.
"Our goal for the fall semester is to maximize the in-person classroom experience to the greatest extent possible," KU leadership said. "KU is committed to ensuring the majority of students, if they choose, have the majority of their courses with in-person instruction in whole or in part."
Most classes will occur from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays to limit the density of students on campus, according to KU's coronavirus website. Saturdays will be used as a last resort.
There will be also be 15 minutes between classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to avoid congestion.
Priority will be given to classes typically taken by freshmen, labs, KU Core classes, classes required to complete a degree and others that are most effective in-person, KU leadership said.
When Enroll & Pay's registration function returns Aug. 3, students will be able to view and adjust their schedule as needed.