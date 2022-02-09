The University of Kansas Environmental Studies Program is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The program is one of the oldest in the nation and has undergone many changes throughout the years.
Last year, graduate teaching assistant Gage Ruff interviewed the program founder, Dr. Kenneth Armitage, for his environmental studies capstone project.
“I don't think there's really any other degree that you could have where you got to meet the person who founded your degree,” Ruff said. “So that alone was like a really cool experience.”
Armitage passed away earlier this year at the age of 96.
Since the program’s founding, there have been academic changes, and the location of the program has changed as well.
Robert Hagen, environmental studies lecturer and ecology and evolutionary biology courtesy assistant professor, has been a part of the program since 1992. Hagen said that the program has finally found its home after numerous moves on campus, after being in the basement of Howard Hall, an off-campus building, Snow Hall and Lindley Hall.
Due to frequent moves there is a lack of documentation about the program’s history; however, Ruff said he was able to find some archives about the program’s past.
“We found a few documents that were like their original requests to start the program and a couple of things like that,” Ruff said. “But then we also worked with the KU archivist and the Watkins archivist, who helped us kind of narrow down some of the paperwork that we could find.”
The program is now located in Lindley Hall.
“We have a space, which is good,” Hagen said. “And it needs work but it’s our home.”
The KU Lawrence campus only offers an undergraduate program. In 1993, the KU Edwards Campus opened in Overland Park and extended its environmental studies program to graduate programs.
Sociology and Environmental Studies Associate Professor Paul Stock has been part of the program for ten years. Stock said that the Lawrence campus being undergraduate focused is a good thing for the program.
“So, I think our majors, our students in our classes, they can sometimes feel like they're at maybe a fancy liberal arts college with all of the wonderful trappings that go along with being at a university as big as KU,” Stock said.
Stock said there will be an announcement on how the environmental studies program will honor its 50th anniversary, but he did not say when that announcement will be made.