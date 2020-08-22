The full refund period to withdraw from a class at the University of Kansas was extended to Sept. 4 to offer relief to students who may be uncertain of how their course formats will impact their studies, KU administrators announced Friday afternoon.
After KU revised its course schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer and Chancellor Douglas Girod approved a proposal from Student Senate to push back the 100% refund period for the fall and spring semesters.
Originally, the 100% refund period ended Aug. 28. Now, students have until Sept. 4 to withdraw from a class and receive a full refund.
“[Instructors] have worked very hard to serve students and prepare to deliver content that is both engaging and flexible enough to meet individual student needs,” Bichelmeyer said in an email to students, faculty and staff.
”Still, we are aware that students have choices,” she continued, “they have different learning styles and many will have personal situations that affect their ability to be successful as learners.”
For short courses, the full refund period will be extended proportionately, Bichelmeyer said.
The add/drop dates and processes for the fall semester remain unchanged, according to the email. The last day to withdraw from a class and receive a 50% refund remains Sept. 21.
The 100% refund period for spring 2021 now ends Feb. 12.
This deadline extension applies only to enrollment, Bichelmeyer said, and not to other contracts students may have.
The extension does not interfere with the fall enrollment census day on Sept. 21, Bichelmeyer said. Staff will still be able to post bills and student financial aid to student accounts.
KU is providing a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses for the fall semester, which begins Monday.
Student government leaders made the request to Bichelmeyer, and she was helpful in having KU’s financial office look into it, Student Body Vice President Grant Daily said.
“COVID is more than just a pandemic. It is also one of the worst economic disasters in generations,” Daily said. “The University has to address those economic concerns and I'm glad they finally did. There’s always more they can do, but credit is due and today students were put first.”
Nicole Asbury contributed reporting.