Chris Brown, vice provost for faculty development, and Mike Rounds, vice provost for human resources, public safety, facilities and operations, emailed University of Kansas faculty recommending contingency plans for final exams should KU lose power as a result of impending weather this evening.
“If you still have final exams to administer, we ask that you begin thinking about options and how you can communicate those to your students should we lose power in multiple campus buildings,” Brown and Rounds wrote in the email. “Your decisions may be affected by a number of factors, such as when an outage occurs during an exam, class enrollment, or whether asynchronous alternative assessments are possible.”
Brown and Rounds suggested faculty consider alternatives if power was lost, such as continuing the exam with suboptimal lighting or rescheduling the exam They also asked faculty members to consider unavoidable circumstances when calculating final grades.
KU faculty received the email approximately three hours before a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Douglas County. The thunderstorm is expected to have 80 mph winds and nickel-sized hail.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.