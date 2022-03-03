Faculty members of the University of Kansas’ College of Liberal Arts & Sciences hosted a panel discussion Wednesday on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, featuring several former residents of Ukraine and Russia.
The panel took place in The Commons at Spooner Hall, hosting six professors, including Oleksandra Wallo, associate professor and director of graduate studies for the Department of Slavic and Eurasian Languages & Literatures. It followed a teach-in, led by Wallo, Vitaly Chernetsky and Ani Kokobobo, all University professors in the department.
“These events are ongoing and developing very quickly, I don’t have any distance from them,” Wallo said. “Civilians are dying. Buildings are being destroyed.”
Wallo, a former resident of western Ukraine, emphasized that the war is harming citizens of Ukraine directly.
“It’s important to keep in mind this is all happening live…these aren’t films, they are real people dying,“ Wallo said. “It is being broadcast on Ukrainian television 24/7; some have to broadcast from bomb shelters.”
Media coverage was a common theme throughout the discussion, with Kokobobo, associate professor and chair of the Slavic department, highlighting the use of disinformation by Putin and the Russian state.
“This disinformation I think is something Putin has been building up to, controlling all the mass media in the country,” Kokobobo said.
She also highlighted the use of specific verbiage by the Kremlin in lieu of words such as “war” and “attack.”
“The official [Russian] channels call this a ‘special operation,’” Kokobobo said. “They describe what is happening in Ukraine right now as ‘a special operation with surgical precision, targeting only military targets.’”
A shared sentiment from both speakers was that the originator and instigator of this conflict is Putin exclusively.
“This is Putin’s war. This is a war being led and engineered by Putin, not Russia,” Kokobobo said.
“This is [Putin’s] assault on these values…this is his assault on the West,” Wallo said.
However, amid all the turmoil, a shared theme from a majority of the panelists was optimism, stemming from both the Ukrainian people, as well as the response from the West.
“Ukraine is a diverse country…diversity is its strength,” Chernetsky, a former resident of southern Ukraine, said. “It truly is a civic nation in the most profound sense of the term, where people are united in the terms of freedom, dignity and democracy.”
Wallo spoke to the Kansan following the panel and expressed her gratitude for the community support she has seen.
“As horrendous as this week has been for me, someone who has family in Ukraine…it’s been heartwarming, the incredible desire of everyone to reach out, to ask how you are doing,” Wallo said. “I had a coworker who brought me food today so I wouldn’t have to worry about that.”
“I think that bottom line, when something like this happens, this is just such an injustice, no matter where it happens, it appeals to people’s sense of decency and humanity,” Wallo said.
Wallo also said those who are interested in learning more about the war in Ukraine can visit this website.
“This is a source that is very reliable, the information that is being posted there is being verified by the staff of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Wallo said.
The panel concluded with an audience Q&A session, which at the request of the organizers was not documented out of concern for audience member privacy.