A University of Kansas history professor is leaving his job at the end of the year in large part due to how the university has handled COVID-19.
Greg Cushman, an associate professor who has worked for the university since 2003, has accepted a position at the University of Arizona for the next school year. His wife, Santa Arias, was a faculty member for the Department of Spanish and Portuguese but also decided to leave the university.
“The way KU handled the COVID situation and the impact that it had on the finances of the university was a major motivation in both me and my wife looking for employment elsewhere,” Cushman said. “When we found employment, we didn’t even think twice.”
Across the United States, there have been reports of university faculty resigning due to the COVID-19 policies that their respective universities have in place.
“Based on our successful return to campus last year, we know our health and safety efforts effectively mitigate risk on our campuses,” said Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, a spokesperson for the university, in an email.
Cushman and his wife contracted serious cases of COVID-19 last fall while teaching classes at KU, he said. Cushman feels the university not only enabled him to get sick, but did not treat his situation seriously or morally.
“COVID really made clear how distant and authoritarian the people who run the university are in the way they go about making decisions,” Cushman said. “I would never send my children here.”
Chancellor Douglas Girod said in his weekly update last Wednesday that health and safety was a key initiative for the school this semester. KU has implemented an indoor mask mandate on campus and has encouraged students to get vaccinated.
However, the requirement to have in-person classes and the lack of a vaccine mandate have frustrated some KU faculty.
“I think that the chancellor could be more aggressive about the vaccine mandate, even if that risked some sort of legislative retribution,” said Nicholas Syrett, chair of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies.
Syrett said he has heard concerns from faculty worried about exposing family members who are ineligible to get vaccinated to the virus, such as young children and those with compromised immune systems.
The provost has been clear that professors must teach in-person and that there would be no exceptions made except through the Americans with Disabilities Act, Syrett said.
Syrett said the lack of physical distancing in classrooms is a concern for faculty. He is happy with the mask mandate, but is skeptical that masks are enough to stop transmission when there are hundreds of people in the same room.
“We don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not, and we don’t seem to be doing much in the way of robust contact tracing either,” Syrett said.
Faculty Senate President Rémy Lequesne said he believes Girod is doing his best, but the process for decision-making when it comes to COVID-19 is not all that clear.
“Given that we are sort of in this in-between state, I believe faculty would wish that they had more clarity on how decisions are being made and more of a voice in making those decisions,” Lequesne said.
Lequesne also said Kansas law is making it difficult to fully ensure the health and safety of students and faculty at KU, because the university could risk losing significant state funds if they implement a vaccine mandate or passport.
According to Kansas law, state agencies cannot spend state taxpayer money to issue a COVID-19 vaccination passport to any individual without consent or require individuals to use a vaccine passport within the state for any purpose.
“A significant portion of our campus is vaccinated, and we expect vaccination rates will continue to increase. For these reasons and more, we remain committed to providing our students and colleagues the on-campus experience they expect and deserve this year,” Barcomb-Peterson said in an email.
The current administration treats students and faculty like they are disposable and makes no effort to retain faculty, Cushman said.
“We have minimal meaningful interaction and contact with the people who run the university from the chancellor down to the dean,” Cushman said. “The people that are in charge now are impossible to talk to. I don’t think they care if we leave, and I genuinely feel that they are encouraging people to leave.”
A survey was sent to various professors at the university last week from the Faculty Advising on COVID Team, or FACT, which asked a series of questions related to COVID-19.
As of Sunday, of the 41 professors who had responded so far, the results included 29% having at least one student contact them during the first week of class and disclose they are isolating due to a positive test.
Half of respondents reported having at least one student contact them during the first week that they are isolating or quarantining.
Public Affairs and Administration associate professor Ward Lyles is a member of FACT and put the survey together. He said regular testing and data collection are important in making decisions related to COVID-19.
“I just wish we were getting the data so we could make as informed decisions as possible,” Lyles said. “If we had really good surveillance and testing right now and we knew the magnitude of the problem, then I think we could make more targeted judicious decisions.”
On Monday, Douglas County reported 672 active cases of COVID-19, with 71 new cases since Friday. KU’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 10 positive cases between August 19 and 25.
Lyles wants to teach in person, but not at the risk of spreading the virus. He said he doubts the effectiveness of a mask mandate.
“Most of us desperately want to be in person, but we want to know what’s happening around us, and if we can’t know, I think a number of faculty would like discretion to make health decisions for themselves,” Lyles said.