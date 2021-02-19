The University of Kansas’ Faculty Senate will host a discussion next week about a potential vote of no-confidence in the institution’s chancellor and provost, according to an email sent out by Faculty Senate leadership Friday afternoon.
The conversation is scheduled to take place on Feb. 25. The discussion is oriented around whether Faculty Senate would be interested in pursuing this course, according to the agenda item.
Douglas Girod has served as the chancellor of KU since July 2017. KU Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer started her role in late February 2020.
Faculty senate members through the senate’s procedure moved to discuss the item, KU Faculty Senate President Lua Yuille said in an email to the Kansan. It is unclear what incited the motion from faculty senate members, but Yuille said the general discussion will clarify why “faculty members decided it was important to discuss.”
“What is important is that faculty are afforded the opportunity to discuss matters of great importance to their professional and personal experiences in the KU community,” Yuille said.
The entity of KU governance that oversees the student body, Student Senate, hasn’t had any formal discussion about a potential vote for no confidence, said Student Body President Apramay Mishra. If any student senator brings it forward to a formal discussion, then Student Senate will bring it forward when the time comes, Mishra said.
The Faculty Senate meeting will be live-streamed from Zoom and is open to the public. The livestream will be viewable to the public at the following link: https://mps.ku.edu/universityfaculty-senate.
University Senate will begin at 3:15 p.m. and a tentative start time for Faculty Senate will begin at approximately 4 p.m., according to the email.
Individuals who want to provide input regarding the Faculty Senate discussion can forward them to govern@ku.edu no later than noon on Feb. 25.
Nicole Asbury contributed to this report.