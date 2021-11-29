It’s no secret attendance can be an issue in classes, especially later in the semester or the days following a break, but attendance has been a bigger issue for faculty as students returned to in-person classes after attending virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

English professor Laura Mielke says attendance is a topic of discussion whenever KU instructors are gathered. Mielke teaches a first-year seminar in historical fiction and historical film and a graduate course on American autobiography before 1900. There are 18 students in the first-year seminar and around a third of them are consistently absent.

“I think it’s important to note that prior to the pandemic, I have had a fairly strict attendance policy for all my classes,” Mielke said. “I don’t track excused or unexcused absences, or I didn’t in the past, instead I told students that if they missed six or more classes, they couldn’t pass the course.”

If a student started to rack up absences, Mielke would remind them of the attendance policy and give them a warning, but she suspended this attendance policy during the pandemic to keep students who are feeling ill from coming to class, and she doesn’t plan on bringing it back.

“I do think all of us are less likely to go to public events when we’re feeling under the weather than before the pandemic, and I think that’s a good thing,” Mielke said. “I also think we had a year and a half of doing things virtually and this is a hard transition time. We might just not feel as motivated to get up and be with others in person.”

The drop in attendance in undergraduate classes comes amid a downward trend in college undergraduate enrollment during the pandemic. There was a 3.4 percent drop in enrollment in the U.S. last year compared to 3.2 percent this year, which could be the largest two-year decrease in over half a century, according to NPR.

Adam Hilbert, a third-year graduate student and law major, said attendance in his classes is good and he doesn’t see many changes from before the pandemic.

“It’s a professional graduate school and it would definitely be different in undergrad,” Hilbert said. “I definitely know I attend a lot more classes than I did in undergrad.”

Mielke has better attendance in her graduate class than the undergraduate, but she is still seeing slightly lower attendance among those in the graduate course. There are 12 students in the graduate course and there is usually full attendance with maybe one or two absences on occasion.

“I get concerned about students, especially in a class of first year students,” Mielke said. “If someone stops showing up or has a number of absences, I worry about their health, their mental health and how they’re transitioning to college. I take it seriously because the transition to college even in normal times can be difficult, so when a student stops showing up, I am concerned about them.”

Hilbert said as students get into the fall and later in the semester, students are probably taking more time to study, but he doesn’t believe there has been a challenge transitioning back to in-person instruction.

“I think in-person classes are a lot easier and it’s easier to pay attention and get in the flow of class,” Hilbert said. “I don’t know if there’s too much of an adjustment because that’s what everyone was used to beforehand.”

Sophomore Jordyn Knox, an architecture major, said students are approaching a difficult part of the semester and some students may be putting off certain classes to work on others.

“I know it is definitely getting to a really difficult point in the semester and we all have a lot going on,” Knox said. “I do know a lot of people that haven’t been going to certain classes, so that way they could work on stuff for other classes. It’s just starting to be a really busy time and some people might be using that as a way to be like ‘oh, I don’t have to do this because I have to do this other thing instead.’”

Knox said having more interactive exercises in class may improve attendance.

“I know in classes where it’s a huge lecture hall, it’s very easy to blend in and either not show up or you do show up and you’re not really mentally present in the class, so I feel like having more interactive elements within the class would be really helpful,” Knox said.

Mielke said it can be difficult when students don’t show up for class because she wants to see students come in and take advantage of what she put together for the day.

“We’re going to have to see a cultural shift back to the way things were to where students feel like they’re investing time and money in their college education so it makes sense to show up to class and participate in that in-person learning environment,” Mielke said. “It’s going to take both sides.”

Doug Ward, associate director at the Center for Teaching Excellence, said some students have been thriving since returning to in-person instruction, while it has been a struggle for others.

“I think we’re seeing a lot of the mental health issues all around the university that this environment has exacerbated the kind of anxieties and depression that already existed,” Ward said.

Ward believes there has been a cumulative pressure and fatigue on students and faculty this semester and he is not sure what to expect for attendance when the spring semester arrives, he said. Ward proposed working with Academic Success to help with student engagement.

“I think we may do a some kind of awareness campaign at the beginning of the spring just to make sure students stay engaged,” Ward said. “If they are struggling there are options around campus. Don’t be afraid to reach out to your instructor, an advisor, to someone in the student success office, there are a lot of people here and you don’t have try to go through all this alone.”