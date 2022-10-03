Kansas football is in the midst of a historic winning streak.
After several less than subpar seasons, the fans have found the spark that reignites their love for college football. Starting off the season with a miraculous 5-0 record, fans now find themselves rooting for the Jayhawks during a time they never thought possible: football season.
With this newfound success, the question stands: What impact are these wins having on Lawrence?
Rob Farha, the owner of the popular bar The Wheel, says he's enjoying the success the team has had.
“Everyone wins when football is winning,” Farha said. “Winning is everything.”
Farha says that people think KU’s recent success is an “anomaly” when in reality, there have been good teams before, and this season’s success is nothing new. According to Farha, business is normal around Lawrence, and that he and his staff enjoy the atmosphere that KU football’s wins have brought.
As the pandemonium continues in Lawrence, safety might become a growing issue. However, KU’s Public Safety Office says that unruly fans have not caused a large issue for them.
“We had a lot more medical emergencies due to the hot weather at the games,” Deputy Chief James Druen said.
Druen says that public safety does not receive more than a couple of crime reports on game days, and they do not get any reports at the games themselves.
“So far, that has been the same trend even while winning and having bigger crowds,” Druen said. “I believe people are really excited to see how far this team can go.”
Students at KU have been in constant celebration since the Jayhawks started their winning season. A well-deserved reaction for a football school that didn’t have much to root for in the fall.
Sophomore journalism major Carson Shea says student life is more lively as a result of the team’s 5-0 start.
“Seeing all of the people walk down to the stadium, all of the traffic after the game gave me goosebumps,” Shea said.
The hype around KU football is bigger than ever with fans selling out Memorial Stadium against Duke and Iowa State.
“Everyone that I have had interactions with has been so much more hyped up than usual, and all of KU has been a lot more excited now that we have something to look forward to each Saturday,” Shea said.
It is evident that this time in KU history is exciting. Fans are happy to support their team every weekend and the love for the team and the fans is being felt all around campus. Not only is this hype being felt around campus, but it seems it is increasingly vibrant in the city of Lawrence itself.
According to fans, staff and students, it is a great time to be a Jayhawk.