The Kappa Sigma fraternity at the University of Kansas issued a response to a viral video on social media showing members yelling at a man who drove into a parking lot near their chapter house during sorority bid day festivities.
The video shows a Lawrence man getting into a verbal altercation with the house director, as fraternity members were gathered outside.
Members appear to throw a drink on the driver, according to the video. A post from the driver’s wife on Facebook said the man made a wrong turn into the parking lot of the fraternity.
A response from Kappa Sigma said the fraternity is working to verify this claim.
“If determined that is the case, that is an unacceptable action for which we apologize, and the member(s) responsible will be held accountable within the Chapter,” Kappa Sigma leadership said in the statement.
Kappa Sigma defended its decision to allow members to gather outside and “welcome new sorority pledges to campus, at the request of sorority chapters, as other fraternities did similarly.”
The fraternity said they were in compliance with Douglas County guidelines because all members present reside in the same house. In the video, members and the house director do not appear to be wearing masks.
No members of Kappa Sigma tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the statement.
Property damage was inflicted on the Kappa Sigma chapter house, located at 1045 Emery Rd., according to the statement from the fraternity. The Kansan contacted the Lawrence Police Department to corroborate this claim but did not receive a response by time of publication.
The Kansan reached out to the president of Kappa Sigma for details and about the vandalism, but did not receive a response by time of publication.
The fraternity called the property damage and treatment of its house director, who was shown in the video speaking to the man in the car,“regrettable.”
“While it is regrettable that this incident occurred, it is equally regrettable that individuals have subsequently chosen to invade the privacy of law-abiding individuals residing on their property, including inflicting property damage upon our house this morning,” the statement said.
“Even more regrettable this past 24 hours has been the treatment of our House Director,” the statement continued. “She has the unenviable task of ensuring the Chapter House is sanitized twice daily, that members are in compliance with local ordinances and CDC guidance while attempting to provide the college experience these young men are seeking to obtain.”
KU’s Interfraternity Council issued a ban on social events Friday, which barred members from hosting events of any kind until further notice. It’s unclear whether gatherings on bid day are considered violations of this IFC moratorium.
Chancellor Douglas Girod issued "cease-and-desist" orders on two fraternities — Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi — for violating county health regulations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Girod said in a message to students, faculty and staff late Sunday night.
It’s not immediately clear whether the video is related to the cease-and-desist orders sent by KU. The Kansan reached out to a KU spokesperson about what the orders entail, but did not immediately receive a response. There is no policy in KU’s records that explains what a cease-and-desist means in a university context.
Classes at KU start Monday.