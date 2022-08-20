By 5:15 p.m. on August 20, hundreds of students had gathered in front of the Kansas Union to celebrate the commencement of the school year.
Various clubs and intramural sports, such as Aerial Arts at KU and the Kansas Jayhawks Rugby Football Club, handed out beverages, T-shirts and other back-to-school paraphernalia in an effort to involve students and draw the student body closer together.
"I feel like if you're in college, you should get involved and have fun, because if not, you're just going to school, and that's boring," Jaray Gaskins, a freshman studying human biology, said.
Mark Harely, a freshman studying secondary education, agreed, saying that knowing people is important.
“Just knowing everybody on my floor is very important to me,” Harley said. “I think it’s very important: making friends, making sure you fit in.”
However, a few obstacles stand in the way of student involvement.
“I feel like sometimes, nowadays, people don’t want to get involved because it’s too hard,” Leyla Sajadi, a freshman studying biology, said.
Maya Hayles, a freshman studying strategic communications, agreed.
“I think it’s just fear – fear of not being accepted into new groups,” Hayles said.
Perhaps the variety of prospective clubs can help students overcome these obstacles. Students were surprised to see an e-sports club, a taxidermy club, and a large number of religious organizations at UnionFest. There seemed to be something for everyone.
Harely, comparing the range of activities to high school, said that the vast amount of clubs was different.
"There's so many clubs you can join,” Harley said. “There's something you can do. I feel like high school kinda limited that."
The assortment of clubs offered students a way to diversify their interests. Freshman Ryland Edwards said that he was exploring his interests despite his major.
"I know I'm in computer science," said freshman Ryland Edwards, "but I am interested in photography or film."
UnionFest offered Ryland and others a chance to branch out, find people with similar interests, and make new friends.