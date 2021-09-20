Taking a selfie after getting vaccinated may have been a major public health contribution toward helping end the pandemic, according to a study conducted by two graduate students at the University of Kansas.
KU journalism graduate students Muhammad Ittefaq and Mauryne Abwao recently wrote a research article discussing the correlation between reducing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and taking a selfie following vaccinations.
“This is not an empirical study because we do not have data, but it’s a short piece where we argue that - if this trend keeps moving in a positive light - it could actually answer some of the questions vaccine skeptics or vaccine hesitant people can get,” Ittefaq said.
Their conclusions are seemingly correct, as students proclaim their motivation to receive a vaccine came from the comfort of knowing others have had positive experiences.
“Seeing other people’s pictures only increased my desire to get the vaccine,” said Victoria Yedo, a senior political science major from Mission. “I think the selfie was kind of an homage to this hope for a normal senior year at KU.”
It was instances like this that encouraged Abwao and Ittefaq to produce a theory regarding the connection between vaccination numbers and social media. Their study was cultivated on the idea that people follow what they see others doing.
“If you post a selfie on Facebook, your friends would know that you got the shot and that you had a good experience with it,” Ittefaq said. “So that would lay off the hesitance a little bit.”.
The catalyst for the study was driven by Abwao and Ittefaq’s approach of analyzing human patterns and behaviors.
They did this through observing people’s behaviors toward vaccinations - not just in regards to COVID, but in other areas like Pakistan that have hesitancy towards the polio vaccine, Abwao said.
“I think the motivation first was, ‘How can this be used to get rid of vaccine hesitancy?’ and then also, as social researchers, most of our research is based on our observations,” Abwao said. “So also the motivation came from wondering ‘what are these selfies doing?’ and ‘why are people posting?’”
Junior Maggie McKain, a community health major from Leawood, said taking vaccine selfies are a way to show support for spreading experiences with the vaccine.
“I think the impact of taking selfies and posting them is that it shows people that want others to know you are vaccinated,” McKain said. “As a whole, vaccine selfies show how many people are choosing to be vaccinated.”
While the selfie may be just one strategy to encourage others to receive the vaccine, it has also given students something to look forward to - a brighter future thanks to a burst of motivation on their social media pages.
“It shows that you are not alone in getting the vaccine, which is definitely beneficial in getting those who are concerned excited and ready to receive it,” Yedo said.
Students at KU can receive the free COVID-19 vaccine by making an appointment at Watkins Health Center by calling 785-864-9507.