Last updated on Sep 20 at 5:10 p.m.
University of Kansas administration sent an email to students, staff and faculty, confirming that the University is in possession of ancient Native American human remains in its museum collections. The statement assured that the University is in the process of repatriation.
Director of Tribal Relations Melissa Peterson confirmed the remains are currently being stored in the Lippincott Annex, home to the Indigenous Studies department and behind Lippincott Hall, which was first reported by the Lawrence Times. The department asked community members on Twitter to keep Native folk in mind.
It's been a heavy, heavy week. There are no words. Please keep our Native students, faculty, staff, alums and community in your thoughts as we try to process this and work for all ancestors to find their way home. https://t.co/zQ8s3EHg5F— KU IndigenousStudies (@KUIndigenous) September 20, 2022
Federal data shows that the KU’s Museum of Anthropology currently holds at least 380 remains, and 554 unclassified associated funerary objects.
According to Peterson, the attention was brought to KU administration by a new Collection Manager in the Natural History Museum.
The statement relays that as a University, KU has a responsibility to follow the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted by Congress in 1990, which allows for tribal nations to reclaim any human remains and funerary objects held in museums.
According to Peterson, staff members in the Anthropology Department working on completing the repatriation process with tribal members were laid off at the time, resulting in an unfinished NAGPRA process. The statement released by KU administration acknowledged that although they have made attempts to return these remains in the past, possession of these remains causes great pain for many in the Native community.
“We are fully committed to the work of creating meaningful institutional memory by properly repatriating the ancestors and funerary objects,” the statement said. “We are working with members in our Native American community and outside consultants specializing in repatriation.”
“As a Native American person — to have our ancestors on campus when they should be repatriated to our tribal nations is so disappointing,” Peterson said. “But I’m just glad to be in my position so I can help see this through after so many years.
This story is developing and will be updated.