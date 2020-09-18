The University of Kansas officials expect coronavirus cases will decrease on campus over the next 14 days, according to data supplied by the Protect KU website.
The prediction comes from a forecast that projects total and new positive cases of COVID-19 in the KU community two weeks in advance. The forecast will be updated regularly on the new KU COVID-19 dashboard, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod announced last week.
“The forecast is less a tool for exact prediction on any given day and is instead a tool that helps us think about how case growth might unfold if we push trends out 14 days,” Girod wrote in an email to students, staff and faculty Friday.
The model expects an average of six new cases of the coronavirus a day on Oct. 2 among students, faculty and staff.
The forecast, developed by the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and the University of Kansas Health System, compiles data from COVID testing sites at Watkins Health Center, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health, the University of Kansas Health System and the Clinical Reference Laboratory — the lab that carried out entry testing for KU students.
The forecast uses the average of four different models to create a high, low and median prediction, according to the forecast’s methodology.
Administrators will use the tool to make decisions on campus and track where the growth of cases is likely headed, rather than using it as an exact prediction of numbers on campus, Girod said.
“The reality is, there is no precedent for our current situation, meaning there is no pre-existing model or set of assumptions that neatly fit our circumstances,” Girod said in his message.
KU announced 48 new cases of the coronavirus on campus in the last week out of 1,110 total tests, according to the COVID dashboard update released Friday afternoon. Since testing began on Aug. 1, KU reported 882 positive results.
The dashboard Friday indicated that 33 students were isolating in Student Housing on Sept. 8. That information is different from the number previously provided by KU, in the number they listed Tuesday.
Then, KU officials said 22 students were isolating in Student Housing.
Kansan reporters reached out to KU officials to understand the discrepancy from the number that was previously provided, but did not receive a response by time of print.