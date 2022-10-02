When Watkins Health Center announced they would be hosting several free flu clinics, they added the fact that COVID-19 booster shots would also be available at that time.
Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of Infection and Prevention Control at the University of Kansas Health System, said that their official recommendation was to get both shots at the same time.
“That is even a recommendation by the CDC,” Hawkinson said. “You can get both of them at the same time.”
Testing and questioning of the vaccine's effects on each other arose when COVID vaccines for those under 18 were still being tested, according to Hawkinson.
“There are no safety signals that would show us that it’s more dangerous or there’s higher levels that have side effects at all,” Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson said patients could even get two or three vaccines at the same time and that the question of the vaccine’s effects on each other was brought up last year.
“Getting these two vaccines together is not going to reduce any efficiency of the vaccine,” Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson said that determining when the best time to get the flu shot depends a lot on personal factors, such as how old a person is, whether they are traveling or staying home.
“The other component is to understand the influenza activity in your community,” Hawkinson said. “We take a lot of our cues from the southern hemisphere because they go through influenza season six months before we do.”
There are too many factors to accurately predict when influenza will begin to affect a certain community, according to Hawkinson. Usually, they will not see flu activity until January and some years it begins in November. However, Hawkinson said that members of the community should get their flu shot towards the end of October.
“If you can push out the influenza vaccine further, say to late October or early November, you will probably have more of that maximal immunity for the duration of the influenza season,” Hawkinson said.
Watkins Health Center will be giving out both flu shots and COVID-19 boosters at the clinics. To get a booster, it must be two months since ones' last shot. You can find a schedule and more details on the Watkins’ website.
Matthew Petillo contributed to this report.