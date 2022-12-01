The University of Kansas Transportation Services hosted the first of two open forums about University parking today at 2 p.m. in the Divine Room in the Kansas Union.
Every fall and spring, the KU Parking Commission—a committee of appointed students, faculty and staff that work to improve parking rules and regulations—hosts parking forums. These community events allow the department to receive live feedback from stakeholders in the community who want to speak directly to Transportation Services.
“This is an opportunity for us to invite students, staff and faculty to give us any feedback they wish to about anything they are happy with or not happy with regarding the parking situation on campus,” KU Parking Commission Secretary and Transit Program Coordinator Margretta de Vries said.
According to Vries, all the feedback given during the forums will be taken into account and further researched. The goal of the forums is to take the advice and see how it could be implemented on campus.
“If someone gives us a practical idea for changes to how we operate, then we research how that might work for us and make recommendations to the Parking Commission to discuss at a future meeting,” Vries said. “Examples from the past include adding new parking areas for motorcycles and mopeds in spaces that are too small for cars, reviewing placement of ADA parking spaces, and implementation of the carpool permit.”
Students, staff and faculty can also give their feedback through an online survey or send comments in written form to Vries at mdevries@ku.edu.