The University of Kansas held a combined commencement ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021 Sunday after poor weather last week forced the cancellation of the ceremonies for the class of 2021.
The graduates took part in a longstanding KU tradition by walking through the campanile and down the hill into David Booth Memorial Stadium, where they were declared graduates by Chancellor Girod and their respective deans.
“I’m really glad KU decided to hold it because I know a couple of schools didn’t,” said Luis Matos, a 2020 graduate in physics. “Definitely a blessing, my parents get to see me walk down the hill.”
The commencement scheduled for on May 16 was the first commencement ceremony to be cancelled due to weather in 40 years. This commencement was also the first in KU history to honor two graduating classes. The class of 2020 will be the first class at KU to ever graduate a year late.
“It’s like a light at the end of the tunnel of that whole year we’ve been through,” said Alexus Lacy, a 2021 Masters graduate in journalism. “It’s just awesome because I’m first gen too so that just makes it extra special.”
After the cancellation of the commencement on May 16, many graduates were apprehensive about poor weather spoiling this graduation as well.
“It’s really awesome being able to actually be here and be around everybody and hopefully the weather holds off,” said Katherine Berislavich, a 2020 graduate in atmospheric science.
Despite the historic circumstances, the special meaning of commencement was alive and well, said Sam Kombrink, a 2021 graduate of communication studies.
“I’ve envisioned this day ever since I was a kid, so to finally be here, it’s pretty awesome. It’s pretty surreal,” Kombrink said. “We had to step it up, kind of have that Mamba mentality, You know? We’re not going to drop out.”