The Kansas Flying Disc Hall of Fame inducted the University of Kansas' HorrorZontals and Bettys Ultimate Frisbee teams in Emporia, Kansas, on April 28. The Kansas Flying Disc Association selected six individuals and one organization for its inaugural class.
The Flying Disc Association is a nonprofit organization that aims to “document and celebrate the history of Flying Disc Sports in the state of Kansas, to create an ongoing Hall of Fame and to grow the sport through resources, consulting and education.”
One of the founders, Rich Smith, came up with the idea of having a hall of fame in Kansas after reading a book in quarantine about a “great player” from back in the 1980s. The book explained the history, players and their hall of fame in the state of Virginia.
Kansas Flying Disc Sports Association's mission is to educate, grow, and create a legacy at Kansas through a Hall of Fame.
“We want to document the history of our sport,” Rich Smith said. “Number two is we want to help grow the sport through resources and education. The third is I wanted to create an ongoing Hall of Fame to honor those people and organizations and have had an impact on others and also on [the] sport.”
From July 1, 2021, to the end of the year, anyone could nominate individuals or organizations for the first-ever class of the Hall of Fame. The board of directors created by Smith went through several rounds of voting, then in February 2022, the Association announced its first class.
The HorrorZontals and Bettys are the longest-standing single-name Frisbee club in the State of Kansas, per the press release. As a result, Fools Fest is the 13th longest-running Frisbee event of any kind in the world. It draws top teams from across the country.
HorrorZontals founder JC Alonzo and ex-player/Bettys current coach Clare Frantz took the trip to Emporia to receive the honor on April 28.
Back in February, Frantz, received a call from Smith and was in shock.
“A Hall of Fame award [is] incredibly cool,” Alonzo said.
At a country club in Emporia, 125 people greeted the representatives.
“It was…just really cool. Because everybody was unified by kind of something that not a lot of people know a ton about...so that was really sweet,” Frantz said. “I think…the uniqueness of [Hall of Fame], how it was like, unexpected, unprecedented…It hadn’t been done before by anybody, so that like novelty…made it really cool.”
In addition to the coach, the entire Bettys roster was also there to receive the prestigious award.
“We are honored to be inducted and that we get to be the currents present to uphold the legacy,” Presidents Hannah Heaton, Yuvia Serna, and captain Julia Mcelroy said in a statement.
“We had no idea that the HorrorZontals were going to be a team for 45 years, we had no idea,” said Alonzo. “It was just awesome, unbelievable.”
The 2022 Hall of Fame class is composed of Bill Paulson, Dennis Vahsholtz, Eric McCabe, Hal Kurz, Pete Cashen, Tavish Carduff and the KU HorrorZontals/Bettys.
“Throughout the years, there have been some people that, especially in the last 15 to 20 years, that have given a lot to keep this going, And I think that it’s important that the Hall of Fame recognized every ‘Zontal…We take care of and help everyone.” Alonzo said. “That’s what we do, that’s our culture.”
“It’s just more than frisbee,” Frantz said. “Ultimate Frisbee is so much more developed here than anywhere else in the world. You get like, a whole community. I think the impact of the program really set the stage for [current players].”