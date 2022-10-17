For the first time in 12 years, the University of Kansas hosted the Big 12 Student Government Conference, a gathering of all student government associations from multiple universities.
The conference, which concluded on Saturday, hosted representatives from student governments from the schools of the Big 12, including Texas Tech, West Virginia and Iowa State. DaNae Estabine, KU Student Senate’s government relations director, said that part of this was to get rid of the toxic competition between student governments.
“This conference has this atmosphere of being hostile, and it became one big competition between the student governments to see who has the most successful student government,” Estabine said. “We came up with the theme, ’The Fuse,’ bringing people together to help everyone reach their potential. We really wanted to get rid of the hostile stigma.”
The traveling representatives spent two days on campus and got to enjoy Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 14 with the rest of the KU community. During the conference, the schools came together and discussed countless issues and policies, continuously learning from one another.
“This conference is a lot of collaboration and communication,” Zakariya Ahmed, the fund development director at the University, said, “It’s where we learn our counterparts from other schools, and it really helps us see campus differently.”
A few of the biggest priorities of every school was sexual assault and harassment awareness and mental health. Each school added programs and ideas to its presentations so peers could learn and inquire about these opportunities.
“We all like to think, and more minds are better than one,” Ahmed said. “We’re taking a step away from just talking, and we’re getting a sense of what we can do when we put our minds together.”
Ahmed also said that he and other senators plan to use the ideas at the conference to improve student life at the University.
“With all these diverse opinions, we’re able to construct policies that we can implement on campus,” Ahmed said. “For example, we watched numerous policies be presented, many of which we plan on using here at KU, ranging from student-centric recreational events to even the addition of scooters.”