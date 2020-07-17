Administrators from the University of Kansas answered international students’ questions regarding the upcoming fall semester in a virtual town hall Thursday morning.
The International Student Advisory Committee and Office of International Affairs sponsored the international student virtual town hall.
International students at KU submitted their questions and concerns before the event. The town hall was hosted by Associate Vice Provost for International Affairs Charles Bankart, along with several panelists to answer the questions.
Bankart began by informing international students of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s decision to rescind its latest policy, which would have prohibited international students from keeping their visas if they took only online classes. The University of Kansas plans to offer in-person, online and hybrid classes this fall.
“[Flexibility] is the key. They are appearing to be very open accommodating whatever needs to be done to keep students through this,” said Mike Ediger, associate director of retention and programming for International Support Services.
Students who choose to remain outside of the U.S. can still maintain their I-20 active status while taking classes from abroad. The Five Month Rule, which states a student’s status is terminated when they are out of classes for more than five months, will not be applied as long as they maintain full time enrollment, said Lynne Vanahill, associate director of ISS and Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) coordinator.
As for Optional Practice Training (OPT), a one-year period where international students are allowed to work under their student visa, Ediger said COVID-19 has not yet negatively affected it, but U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has been running out of funding, which could impact it in the future.
One important notice is that students cannot apply for OPT from abroad, Vanahill said.
Ediger encouraged students who hold F-1 visas to apply as early as they can and consider options from OPT, such as volunteer work related to their field of study or counting time abroad. For students who hold J-1 visas, which are often part of exchange programs, Ediger said academic training is up to each student’s program sponsor.
Regarding employment, international students in the U.S. can still work in- person or remotely, but students abroad can’t since other countries have different tax, employment and healthcare codes.
“It just wasn’t something we could sustain as an institution,” Bankart said.
For graduate research assistants, the funding not spent on employment is being converted to scholarships and fellowships, said Jennifer Roberts, vice provost for graduate studies. Such flexibility is not possible for graduate teaching assistants.
GTAs will also be able to choose from four protections levels offered to instructors now, as well as teaching only online.
As for KU Housing, Bankart said international students are allowed to cancel their contract without penalty if they prove they can’t enter the U.S. in time for the start of fall classes. Bankart said staying in communication with housing is the best option.
Regarding healthcare and COVID-19, all international students are required to have insurance while being in the U.S., said Diana Malott, director of Watkins Health Services. As long as the U.S. is still under a state of emergency, insurance can cover testing and treatment entirely.
Bankart said they have focused on the upcoming fall semester, but there are still unknowns about the future. Whether international students will be able to stay in the U.S. without any major concerns in the spring semester is still unknown.
“I imagine if the pandemic context persists we will see a continuation of some leniency in the international context we are seeing this fall,” Bankart said.