KU Student Housing removed printers from all 12 scholarship halls at the beginning of the 2023 school year. The number of printers in residence halls also decreased to one per hall and one in Daisy Hill Commons for Oswald and Self halls.
Scholarship hall residents now print in Crawford Community Center, which allows students to print for free, as the printers in their individual halls had.
Housing Director Sarah Waters said Housing decided to decrease the number of printers across on-campus housing over the summer.
“Housing conducted an audit of... where we had printers, and then over the summer, we made changes to where the printers are inside Housing buildings in order to reduce costs,” Waters said.
Waters said the printer in Crawford, as well as the printers in the residence halls and Daisy Hill Commons, are MFD printers, which means the printers can also scan and copy. Before the removal, the scholarship hall printers were not MFD printers, and the residence halls would have an MFD printer along with a regular printer.
“Some [halls] had them in office areas for staff access, and it was all over the place in terms of our printers,” Waters said. “There’s generally one MFD now that serves the community, including staff.”
Sophomore Sophia Lind, a psychology major living in Douthart Hall, said it is inconvenient for residents to print at Crawford.
“You have to have a keycard to go into Crawford,” Lind said. “It’s so redundant.”
Lind said the removal of the printers is “indicative of a larger issue.”
“They’re raising housing prices,” Lind said. “Everyone’s in such a bad situation. They’re taking away all these benefits. They’re giving everyone less food across the board.”
Lind said a lot of the scholarship halls are in “disrepair” and removing the printers only adds to the halls’ neglect. She said the air conditioning in Douthart leaked on her clothes, the water filters need to be replaced and the showers leak.
“They said it was to decrease costs, but they’re raising the costs for us,” Lind said.
Most of Lind’s professors have moved to digital assignments and books, but she remembered having to print out assignments last year. She said her roommate prints every day for her lab classes.
“The people who are the most affected are the people with the heaviest course loads because they’re going to have all these intensive classes, and there’s really no way for forgiveness there,” Lind said.
Junior Ben Cohen, an aerospace engineering major living in Stephenson Hall, said he usually prints one or two times per week for classes.
“It’s super convenient to print stuff when it’s in your own home,” Cohen said. “Now I just have to walk to Crawford, which actually isn’t that bad.”
Cohen said walking to Crawford is easier for Stephenson residents because of the hall’s proximity to the community building and added that residents from Miller and Watkins, which are farther away, found it more inconvenient.
Senior Julia Hintz, a Watkins Hall resident studying journalism and Spanish, said she now prints at Watson Library and pays for the printing. Students receive $8 to print for free at the beginning of each semester, and afterward they pay $0.08 per page for black and white and $0.48 per page for color, according to KU Information Technology.
“I’ve tried [printing] at Crawford, but it’s super, super slow to get it done down there,” Hintz said.
Waters said while it may be a change, Housing found from talking with students there was “little need” for students to print as often.
“We made sure that we had that hub printer in all locations,” she said. “We continue to try to reduce expenses to control costs in Housing, and that’s what precipitated this particular change.”
Scholarship Hall Complex Director Rebekah Love did not make a comment by the time of publication.