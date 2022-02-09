KU Student Housing revoked its decision to switch to sleeping porches in Miller Scholarship Hall and Watkins Scholarship Hall. The individual room system will remain in place.
Earlier on Tuesday, Housing held a private meeting with Miller and Watkins to address student concerns regarding its decision.
“We will continue to monitor COVID impacts as we move towards the upcoming academic year,” Aramis Watson, associate director of residence life, said in an email to Watkins and Miller residents. “Residents of Watkins can anticipate sleeping porches returning for 2023-2024 academic year.”
The decision came shortly after the Kansan published an article about the changes in Miller and Watkins.
“The press had a tremendous role,” Miller President Alyssa Salas said. “The press put out the truth and I think that scared Housing.”
Miller residents were thrilled by the news, Salas said.
“There was a collective roar in the house. We won our fight and we are proud of ourselves,” Salas said.
On the other hand, Watkins President Mary Hrenchir said her hall was not satisfied with Housing’s decision to keep individual spaces.
“Watkins is upset,” Hrenchir said. “This was not the compromise that Watkins walked away with thinking it was a possibility.”