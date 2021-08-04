University of Kansas on-campus freshman housing communities have returned to their pre-pandemic move-in structures, according to KU’s Director of Student Housing, Sarah Waters. KU Housing is still heavily encouraging residents to get vaccinated, but measures have been taken to accommodate those that are not.
During the fall of 2020, students living on campus chose time slots to designate their move-in order, primarily to limit COVID-19 exposure, Waters said.
This year, students are following the pre-pandemic model of move-in, using designated time slots issued by KU housing according to students’ floor and room numbers, according to the KU community instructions.
“We have to bring in hundreds of people a day into high rise buildings and there is a limited number of elevators, so the reason we decided to go back to telling students when to move in was that you [students] get to move in at the same time as people on your floor, including your roommates, and it allows us to run the elevators most efficiently,” Waters said.
Upon arrival, KU freshmen will be assisted by the KU Move-In Crew in getting their personal items into their dorm rooms. Then students will funnel through the move-in stations.
The first move-in station is COVID-19 entry testing. Students can either voluntarily provide proof of vaccination to Watkins Health Services prior to move-in, bring a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of move-in or complete an on-site COVID-19 saliva test, according to the KU Move-In website.
With the protocols in place, KU housing plans to resume on-campus living very similarly to pre-pandemic, Waters said.
“We plan to be open and have all of the communities, lounges and lobbies, music practice spaces all available,” Waters said. “There is a mask recommendation right now, but we are planning to still allow guests in the buildings.”
Additionally, floor meetings will typically be in person along with traditions night in the football stadium on Friday, August 20, Waters said.
“We will have no restrictions right now, so if students host guests in their space, we need folks to take it seriously even though they are vaccinated,” Waters said. “With the Delta variant, there are still risks. If a student is not feeling well, it is really important that they get tested and follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.”
COVID-19 restrictions have remained in the KU student housing handbook for this academic year, though they are not currently in place, Waters said. KU housing chose to keep them in the handbook in case these rules need to be put in place to follow CDC guidelines.
“We are asking folks to go on ahead and take that lead and wear the mask even if they are vaccinated now because it is just recommended,” Waters said. “We know it will help stop the spread so that we can continue to get back to normal. We are hopeful that we will get through this school year without having to put those COVID restrictions back in place.”
Scholarship Hall students will move in on Thursday, August 19, instead of Friday, Waters said. The other freshman communities will move in on Friday, August 20, according to the KU Move-In instructions website.